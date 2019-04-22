AUBURN | The news wasn’t all good this weekend coming off one of the biggest wins season.

A follow-up examination Saturday night determined opening day starter Davis Daniel will need to undergo Tommy John surgery, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com.



Daniel will have the surgery Thursday morning at the Dr. James Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Pensacola, Fla.



The news came just hours after No. 23 Auburn rallied to beat No. 17 Ole Miss 6-5 in extra innings to take the series.



Daniel, a junior right-hander, had to leave his opening day start with forearm tightness Feb. 15. He lasted just 2.0 innings, striking out three batters in the first inning before feeling discomfort and giving up three hits in the second.



Attempting to return this season, Daniel was progressing with a throwing program before suffering a setback last week.



Davis returned to Auburn for his junior season after being drafted in the 11th round by the Milwaukee Brewers last summer.



Auburn plays at Jacksonville State Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The Tigers return to SEC play Thursday night at No. 5 Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

