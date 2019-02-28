AUBURN | No. 18 Auburn will be without its No. 1 pitcher for a little bit longer than expected. Junior right-hander Davis Daniel, who had to leave his opening day start with forearm tightness, won’t return until well after the start of SEC play March 15.

“I just think it will be more in that six-week range before we have a feel. So I’d probably stack a couple of weeks on there,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I would think that we would start a throwing program in three weeks so that’s backed our projection up a couple of weeks. Hopefully he’ll be there but that’s a little deeper in SEC play, maybe the first month into SEC play before he might be available to us.”

Auburn is hoping to get Daniel back during conference play. Cat Wofford/Auburn athletics

Davis returned to Auburn for his junior season after being drafted in the 11th round by the Milwaukee Brewers last summer. “Davis has chosen Auburn University twice — out of high school and then last year to return,” Thompson said. “I think Davis Daniel wants nothing more than to help Auburn. The coach, myself, I want him to do nothing but help Auburn. At the same time, he’s chosen us to not only develop him, but to protect him. “This will take a very measured, patient approach to getting him back and making sure he’ll be 100 percent before he steps on that mound. That he’s comfortable, his family’s comfortable, we’re comfortable before we do that.” Daniel lasted just 2.0 innings in his start against Georgia Southern Feb. 15. He struck out three batters in the first inning before feeling discomfort and giving up three hits in the second. “When you wake up on an opening day, it’s one of the most exciting days of your young baseball career and before the sun goes down it’s not. But I think he’s doing much better this week,” Thompson said.