“I absolutely love Gage and I absolutely love Trill,” said defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams. “Those guys have done some things that will put them in some good situations. Still gotta fix some technique things, but … we’ve hit on those two transfers for sure.”

They separated for a year with Carter going to Texas and Keys to Kansas, but now they’re back together as teammates at Auburn and set to be key contributors on the defensive line.

Carter, who was one year ahead of Keys at Minnesota, has served as a kind of mentor for his younger teammate. In turn, Keys played a part in getting Carter to Auburn.

“Kansas was my first opportunity to get time on the field and show what I could do, so I talked to him a lot going into that season just about different things I needed to focus on,” said Keys. “That helped me out to be very productive last year. I talked to him all the way through and up to coming here. I committed before him and I talked to him about coming here.”

Well, at least that’s how Keys sees it. The truth is Carter, who is from Cordele, Ga., actually grew up an Auburn fan. And more specifically, a fan of former AU and current Pittsburgh Steeler defensive lineman Montravius Adams

“I grew up watching him, he was always an idol to me. I just liked the way he played and how he went about his life,” said Carter.

Carter even got to hang out with Adams when he visited earlier this spring.

“Watching him and then of course Big Kat Bryant. Me and Big Kat grew up together in middle school and high school together, I looked up to them guys,” said Carter.