Even with the Tigers returning two talented cornerbacks, James needed just three games before moving into the starting lineup.

AUBURN | Auburn knew it was getting an experienced cornerback in D.J. James, but expected there’d be an adjustment period going from the Pac-12 to the SEC.

“DJ James brought a lot of savvy to the unit, brought a lot of experience coming out from Oregon,” said safety Zion Puckett. “I just feel like playing on the side of him is … every game he's getting very confident.”

The Spanish Fort, Ala., native played in 32 games with 10 starts in three years at Oregon before transferring to Auburn after last season.

In his first start for the Tigers, James had five tackles and a team-best two pass breakups against Penn State. According to PFF, he had a 74.9 coverage rating against PSU, the highest in AU's secondary.

He’s expected to start AU’s conference opener against Missouri this Saturday.

“I think D.J.'s coming on,” said AU coach Bryan Harsin. “I think he's figuring out how to practice, figuring out how to play hard, all those things. He's talented.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.