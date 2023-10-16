Crawford chose the Tigers over other SEC programs like LSU, Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Florida and Tennessee.

The Tigers added four-star defensive tackle Jourdin Crawford out of Parker High School Monday, the fourth member of the 2025 class. He joins defensive end Malik Autry , linebacker Jakaleb Faulk and offensive lineman Spencer Dowland .

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound defensive tackle had been to Auburn twice this season, as the Tigers made Crawford a priority and spoke with him nearly every day leading up to his decision.

His first visit this year was for the Samford game in September, noting that it was "way better" than his previous trips to Auburn. It was such an enjoyable visit that he returned two weeks later for the Georgia game.

Prior to his latest visit, Crawford had narrowed things down to 12 schools. Auburn was one of them, with LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia Tech, Miami, Tennessee and Clemson.

Within a month of narrowing things down, he had made his decision.

Crawford lines up on defense alongside several high priority Auburn targets at Parker. One of Auburn's top flip targets in the 2024 class and current Alabama commit, Jeremiah Beaman, plays defensive end for the Herd.

In the 2025 class, Rivals100 defensive back Na'eem Offord is also someone that Auburn's made a top target.

Crawford is rated as the No. 14 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 14 defensive tackle in the nation.