“I think part of it, obviously, is early in the season there’s no tape on you. The book’s not written,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “And then what happens is they recognize what you’re good at, and of course early in the season I’m going to put guys in position to be good and go to their strengths.

It’s been a completely different story in the last two with the Tigers making just 11.6 percent.

AUBURN | Auburn shot a respectable 36.1 percent from 3-point range in its first five games.

“And then what defenses will do and scouting is they’ll take that away.”

Auburn made 2 of 16 3-pointers against Virginia Tech but a stifling defense and tough home-court advantage helped them pull out a comfortable 74-57 win.

But in Sunday’s 69-64 loss at Appalachian State, AU was just 3 of 27 from beyond the arc.

Several of Auburn’s newcomers have struggled the most. Freshman Aden Holloway is 0 of 8 from 3-point range in the last two games while junior college transfer Chad Baker-Mazara is 1 of 8 and transfer Denver Jones 0 of 5.

Senior K.D. Johnson has also misfired from deep going 0 of 6 against the Hokies and Mountaineers.

That's a combined 1 of 27 from AU’s starting point guard and shooting guard along with two key backups in the backcourt.

The four came into the two-game stretch a combined 30 of 76 from beyond the arc.

With teams getting a good scout on Auburn and adjusting to its strengths, it’s time for Pearl and his staff to make some adjustments of their own.

“The question is, ‘Do you have something else that you’re good at that you can do to counter them taking away your strengths?’ Part of it is execution, part of it was they did a nice job with their scout and with their preparation to bother us offensively,” said Pearl.

Auburn, 5-2 overall, plays Indiana Saturday in the Holiday Hoopsgiving. Tip-off at State Farm Arena in Atlanta is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2.