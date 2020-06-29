AuburnSports - Countdown: No. 8 Jamien Sherwood

AUBURN | The votes from our subscribers and moderators are in as we continue our Top 20 with a defensive back ready to step into a starting role.

VOTES: Jay G (6), BMatt (5), J Lee (20), Nate (5), Bunker (8)

Despite starting just two games, Jamien Sherwood finished eighth on the team last season with 43 tackles. He added four tackles-for-loss and five pass breakups getting most of his work as a backup safety. In his first-career start at LSU last fall, he had a career-high 10 tackles. In a second start against Ole Miss, he added six tackles and a tackle-for-loss. He played right away as a backup safety in 2018 tallying an interception and four pass breakups, and earned the highest-rating from PFF of any freshman defensive back in the country.

Sherwood’s rating wasn’t as high as a sophomore partly due to seven missed tackles as opposed to none the year before. He was good in coverage, however, allowing just 12 catches for 59 yards in 20 targets. He will enter his junior season this fall as a strong favorite to win a starting position and develop into a key leader of the secondary.

WHY NO. 5 (BMatt): When Jeremiah Dinson missed the first half of the Ole Miss game due to a targeting call the previous week, it was Sherwood that started in his place at safety. He’s earned a lot of trust from the coaching staff and I’m expecting him to be active when it comes to getting everybody positioned correctly before the snap.

From an athletic standpoint, I think Sherwood has all the tools of a future NFL safety. He’s big and physical enough to support the run, athletic enough to stay with receivers in coverage and smart enough to handle his duties and step up as a leader among the defensive backs.

