AuburnSports - Countdown: No. 4 Owen Pappoe

AUBURN | The votes from our subscribers and moderators are in as we continue our Top 20 with one of the SEC’s most talented young linebackers.

VOTES: Jay G (3), BMatt (8), J Lee (4), Nate (9), Bunker (4)

Owen Pappoe made an impact the second he arrived at Auburn in January of 2019. He quickly moved up the depth chart, passing by several veterans to earn a starting position as a true freshman. Pappoe wound up starting all 13 games last fall and finishing with 49 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups, four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. The FWAA midseason Freshman All-American had one of his best games at LSU with seven tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack. He added five tackles in the Iron Bowl and seven more against Minnesota in the Outback Bowl.

Pappoe still has plenty of room for growth. His PFF defensive grade of 58.9 ranked just 40th on the team. He was credited with six missed tackles and allowing 140 of 161 receiving yards to come after contact.

WHY NO. 3 (Jay G): A glance at Pappoe's base numbers doesn't inspire a ton of confidence, but remember that he was a true freshman. And he played 500 snaps for a good defense staffed with experienced players. He was on the field so much because defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and position coach Travis Williams believe in him so much.

It's easy to see why. While Pappoe lacks height — he's only 6-foot-1 — he's strong and getting stronger. He's quite rangy for a linebacker. And he's a hitter for sure.

His 2019 season followed a familiar path. He was excellent in the season opener against Oregon, struggled a bit for the next month, played well against Florida on Oct. 5, played well at LSU as a part-time pass rusher and then started running out of gas. Pappoe didn't play much against Samford on Nov. 23, but turned in his best game of the season a week later against Alabama. Up and down. Up and down.

That's life as a freshman in the SEC.

He was getting better as the season progressed. He was sliding off blocks more effectively and few linebackers flow to the football more quickly than Pappoe. He's a playmaker. He's a defender who can set tone with a graphic hit or by providing enforcement at the ball carrier's location time and time again. He's a consistent football player; a perfect, high-speed complement to K.J. Britt's downhill brawn.

No. 5 Anthony Schwartz

No. 6 Roger McCreary

No. 7 Tyrone Truesdell

No. 8 Jamien Sherwood

No. 9 Big Kat Bryant

No. 10 Brodarious Hamm

No. 11 Christian Tutt

No. 12 Smoke Monday

No. 13 Zakoby McClain

No. 14 Chandler Wooten

No. 15 D.J. Williams

No. 16 Eli Stove

No. 17 Coynis Miller

No. 18 Derick Hall

No. 19 Daquan Newkirk

No. 20 Nick Brahms