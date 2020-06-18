AuburnSports - Countdown: No. 17 Coynis Miller

AUBURN | The votes from our subscribers and moderators are in as we continue our Top 20 with another defensive lineman that will be looked on to step up and fill some big holes.

VOTES: Jay G (17), BMatt (NR), J Lee (6), Nate (20), Bunker (19)

A lot like Daquan Newkirk and Derick Hall, Coynis Miller has a big opportunity to step up and fill some big shoes on Auburn’s defensive line following the departures of Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe. Miller, who has played in 19 career games, may be best positioned among the group to earn a starting job alongside Tyrone Truesdell at defensive tackle.

Miller has the ability to be a disruptor in opponent’s backfields, which is something the Tigers desperately need to find without Brown and Davidson. In order for Miller to reach his potential, however, he needs to consistently play harder and prove to his coaches that that can rely on him. In 10 games as a backup last season, Miller had just four tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss and two pass breakups.

Rodney Garner signed a big group of six defensive linemen including at least four that could play defensive tackle so it will be imperative for Miller and the rest of Auburn’s veteran defensive linemen to come out of the gates fast during preseason practice or risk getting passed by.

WHY NO. 6 (J Lee): I have Coynis Miller much higher on my board. I think he's the most talented interior defensive lineman on the team. He has all the tools to be a major impact and a huge asset – he only has to decide he wants to be. Rodney Garner has a history of getting the best out of his players. Look what he did for Nick Fairley. I have confidence Garner will do the same with Miller. Miller has similar physical traits as Fairley and could have similar results as Fairley. He's a top-10 guy in my opinion.

No. 18 Derick Hall

No. 19 Daquan Newkirk

No. 20 Nick Brahms