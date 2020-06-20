AuburnSports - Countdown: No. 15 D.J. Williams

AUBURN | The votes from our subscribers and moderators are in as we continue our Top 20 with a talented young running back who is a favorite to win the starting position.

VOTES: Jay G (14), BMatt (20), J Lee (10), Nate (NR), Bunker (13)

After not registering a carry in Auburn’s first four games, D.J. Williams came on to finish second on the team with 400 rushing yards on 84 carries with two touchdowns as a true freshman last season. He averaged 3.63 yards after contact according to PFF, which was very comparable to other top SEC running backs last season including LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire (3.65), Alabama’s Najee Harris (3.57) and Georgia’s D’Andre Swift (3.55).

Williams had his best game at LSU where he rushed for 130 yards on 13 carries, and added 93 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries against Ole Miss. He struggled, however, in the Iron Bowl with 16 yards on eight carries against Alabama, and in the Outback Bowl with 13 yards on five carries against Minnesota.

With JaTarvious Whitlow transferring, Williams enters 2020 as the favorite to be Auburn’s starting running back in the opener against Alcorn State Sept. 5, but will have a lot of competition from veterans like Shaun Shivers and Harold Joiner, along with redshirt freshman Mark-Antony Richards and true freshman Tank Bigsby. Williams’ experience should give him an early edge, but he’ll need to continue his growth as a running back to become the Tigers’ full-time starter this season.

WHY NO. 10 (J Lee): Williams is only a sophomore, but he'll be Auburn's top returning rusher in 2020. Yes, freshman Tank Bigsby has a lot of hype, but he doesn't have any experience. As a result, Williams could be depended on early and often to carry the load, and he has the talent to do so and do so well. We saw glimpses of his potential last year as a freshman when he rushed for 400 yards and averaged nearly 5 yards per carry. He'll be vital, a key component to Auburn's ground game, especially while Bigsby gets his feet wet.

