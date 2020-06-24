AuburnSports - Countdown: No. 12 Smoke Monday

AUBURN | The votes from our subscribers and moderators are in as we continue our Top 20 with a defensive back who will take on a much bigger role in 2020.

VOTES: Jay G (NR), BMatt (12), J Lee (16), Nate (12), Bunker (12)

Smoke Monday has been making plays since the first game of his freshman season in 2018 when he made the game-clinching sack of quarterback Jake Browning in Auburn’s 21-16 win over Washington. While he played mainly as a backup safety in 2018, Monday also had a sack against Arkansas, intercepted a pass against Liberty and blocked a punt against Alabama. He continued to show that big-play ability as mainly a backup in 2019 with five solo stops in a start at LSU and four tackles, and one sack and a 29-yard pick-6 in an Iron Bowl win over the Tide.

Monday, who has started two career games, will enter his junior season this fall as a favorite to win one of the starting jobs at safety alongside fellow junior Jamien Sherwood. Both of Auburn’s starting safeties the previous two seasons — Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson — are convinced the duo will be even better as starters in 2020.

WHY NO. 12 (BMatt): Monday has a great combination of size and athleticism, and his big-play ability could make him one of Auburn’s most important defenders this season. According to PFF, Monday allowed just six catches in 200 coverage snaps his first two seasons, which is excellent. But his coverage acumen remains an area of concern for me as he transitions into a starter and is put under more pressure by opposing offenses. Monday thrives attacking the line of scrimmage against the run and blitzing the quarterback, and needs to be careful of letting receivers slip past him for big play opportunities. PFF ranked him 39th on the team last season with a 59.8 defensive rating. If Monday can take a step forward in his recognition and consistency, and I believe he will, he has the potential to perform at a very high level and position himself as a next-level prospect.

In fact, I believe Monday and Sherwood have the potential to be the best pair of safeties I've covered at Auburn in my 20 years and both to go on to successful NFL careers.

No. 13 Zakoby McClain

No. 14 Chandler Wooten

No. 15 D.J. Williams

No. 16 Eli Stove

No. 17 Coynis Miller

No. 18 Derick Hall

No. 19 Daquan Newkirk

No. 20 Nick Brahms