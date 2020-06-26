AuburnSports - Countdown: No. 10 Brodarious Hamm

AUBURN | The votes from our subscribers and moderators are in as we continue our Top 20 with a favorite to win one of the starting positions on the offensive line.

VOTES: Jay G (11), BMatt (11), J Lee (5), Nate (17), Bunker (11)

After playing in 11 games as a backup last season, Brodarious Hamm is on track to win one of the starting positions on Auburn’s offensive line this fall, which would be more than four years since he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma shortly after signing with the Tigers in the class of 2016. Hamm attended Auburn in 2016 while receiving cancer treatments, which makes him a fifth-year junior heading into 2020.

After working at guard for most of his first two years with the football team, Hamm switched to right tackle last season and served as a backup to Jack Driscoll, who was a fourth round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hamm is one of Auburn’s biggest and most powerful players and his addition to the starting unit could provide a lot more space for Auburn’s young running backs. He will enter this fall as a favorite to win the starting position at right tackle, or guard if new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. decides he’s a better fit inside.

WHY NO. 5 (J Lee): Hamm is Auburn's most experienced tackle. He played in 11 games last year and is the presumed favorite to win one of the two starting tackle spots this year. He could play left tackle, absolutely. He's athletic enough to play either side. But he seems to be a better fit at right tackle, especially if Austin Troxell can step up on the left side. Regardless, I expect Hamm to be a starter and a good one for Auburn.

