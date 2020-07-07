AuburnSports - Countdown: No. 1 Bo Nix

VOTES: Jay G (4), BMatt (1), J Lee (1), Nate (3), Bunker (1)

Bo Nix hit the ground running as soon as he arrived at Auburn in January of 2019. He quickly impressed his coaches during winter workouts and spring practice and was officially named the starting quarterback three weeks into preseason drills. Just 11 days later, Nix connected with Seth Williams for a touchdown with nine seconds left to beat Oregon in Dallas. He went on to a sensational season becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start an Auburn season-opener since Travis Tidwell in 1946, breaking at least five school records and earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors. Nix completed 217 of 317 passes for 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns, which are all records for a freshman at Auburn. Perhaps the most impressive stat from Nix’s first year as a starter was that he ended the season with a school-record 191 pass attempts without an interception.

Nix had his first-ever 300-yard passing game against Mississippi State adding two touchdown passes and a touchdown run. He also threw for over 300 yards against Ole Miss and threw for three touchdowns at Arkansas. He threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his first Iron Bowl, a 48-45 win over Alabama. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance against the Ducks and Bulldogs.

WHY NO. 1 (BMatt): For me, putting Nix No. 1 was an easy choice. I think he would be the hardest player to replace on Auburn’s roster if he was injured, I think he’s the top NFL prospect currently on the team and I think he will be the Tigers’ best player this fall. In fact, with his ability and Chad Morris’ offense, I wouldn’t be surprised if Nix follows up his SEC Freshman of the Year honors with SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors this year or next.

Nix has a lot of physical ability and his seven rushing touchdowns, second on the team last year, shouldn’t be underestimated, but it’s his intangibles that really set him apart. He’s a born leader, handles pressure (mental and physical) very well and is a guy that you absolutely believe in when the game’s on the line and Auburn has to drive for a touchdown. He has that ‘it’ factor that you want in a starting quarterback. He’s the type of player that can elevate his teammates and I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t win a championship at Auburn.

