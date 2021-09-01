Council returning to face familiar opponent

Council spent three seasons at Akron as a starter before transferring to Auburn in 2020. The offensive lineman is still familiar with the system and some of the players on the team.

When Brandon Council takes the field on Saturday, there will be some familiar faces across from him. Council will take on his former team, the Akron Zips.

"There's still a couple guys like that quarterback there, Kato Nelson, a kicker, Jerry Fitschen and a couple guys on the defense," Council said about who he still talks with. "I'm still close with a lot of them guys. My time at Akron — I don't take it for granted, but I definitely I could say I improved by coming to Auburn as a player."

The leader of the Auburn offensive line, Nick Brahms says Council has been able to help the group out with some of Akron's personnel on the defensive line.

"He’s told us all about their personnel and stuff," Brahms said. "He’s got a little insight into that."

Playing against Akron and it being the first game of the season isn't the only reason that Council is excited, though. It's been a long offseason for the veteran lineman.

Last year, just a few games into his Auburn career at the Ole Miss game, he went down with a knee injury ending his season. While recovering from his knee injury, he also opted to undergo shoulder surgery. Council missed all of the spring and was limited for the summer workouts.

But Council's been working to return, and now, he's ready to go.

"Brandon, he worked really hard this summertime and this fall camp too just trying to get back in shape just from not running as much as he would have liked to in the springtime," Brahms said. "Really, he studied hard, got the offense down pretty well. He’s smart. He knows what to do. He’s an asset to the offensive line, for sure."

On Auburn's official depth chart, Council is listed as a co-starter at left guard with Alec Jackson. Though, Council has the position versatility to play anywhere along the offensive line if needed.

Council and the rest of Auburn kick off against Akron at 6 p.m. CST with the game streaming on ESPN+ and SECN+.