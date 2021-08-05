Council ready to ‘cut loose’

“As far as Council goes, he’s not limited out there at practice,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “He’s going to be able to go out there and cut loose. We’re going to have to do a good job of allowing him to build into a few things that he hasn’t done in a while.

The senior offensive lineman started five games, four at right guard and one at right tackle, last season before being sidelined with the injuries.

“Other than that, it’s really kinda based on how he feels and how he looks, how he responds after each practice. What his recovery time is. As far as he’s concerned, he’s ready to go.”

The Tigers return all eight offensive linemen that started at least one game last season including seven seniors. Harsin and offensive line coach Will Friend plan to look at the linemen at different positions early in fall camp and build toward naming a staring group.

That should include giving Council a look at tackle along with Alec Jackson, Austin Troxell, Brodarious Hamm and Brenden Coffey. All five started last season along with center Nick Brahms and guard Keiondre Jones.

“We’re going to have a lot of guys on the o-line cross training. Playing some guard, playing some tackle and letting those guys all compete,” said Harsin. “As we get out there Troxell will be out there, Brenden Coffey will be out there, Brandon Council will be out there, we’re going to have guys that have played at those positions that will be starting or called maybe a pecking order for practice and then we’re going to move guys around.

“That’s a big part of what we feel like on the o-line to develop them. Get guys in those positions and not so much solidified at that early, let them compete, let them move around a little bit and decide who those five guys are going to be because you want to get your best five on the field eventually.”

Auburn will hold a split practice Friday with the veterans working in the morning and the newcomers in the afternoon.