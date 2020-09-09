AuburnSports - Council poised to be another transfer success story

“You can tell Brandon is an experienced guy. That’s probably the best way to put it,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He is very versatile … I think he can play all five positions. His experience and his versatility, I think, will be very good for us this year.”

Akron graduate transfer Brandon Council is on track to be the sixth player to start on the Tigers’ offensive line in the last five years after beginning his career at another school.

AUBURN | Auburn’s had a lot of success with transfer offensive linemen during the Gus Malzahn era and may have found another gem for this season.

Council has gotten a lot of work as a first-team guard during preseason drills, but he’s also rotated in at both tackle and center. That versatility could be especially important in a season that one positive COVID-19 test could sideline a portion of Auburn’s starters at any position.

“Oh yea, invaluable. We don’t know who’s going to go down, who’s going to have to go into quarantine, stuff like that,” junior center Nick Brahms said. “So if we run out of tackles, we can put Brandon out there and just roll with a new guard. I feel like we’re good across the board as long as we have guys who can do that.”

Brahms said Council’s versatility and intelligence are what impresses him the most, along with how fast he comes off the ball.

“He’s really quick. I think that’s what really makes the difference with him,” Brahms said. “I think that’s a key for offensive linemen, getting off the ball, really, before the defense sets. If you can time it up before even the center starts to snap the ball, that’s perfect, and I think he does a good job of that. So I think that’s really why he can play all five positions because he’s so good.”

Jack Driscoll started at right tackle for two seasons from 2018-19 after transferring from UMass, Austin Golson started 39 games at tackle, guard and center from 2015-17 after transferring from Ole Miss, Darius James started 20 games at left and right tackle from 2016-17 after transferring from Texas, Casey Dunn started 10 games at center in 2017 after transferring from Jacksonville State and Xavier Dampeer started four games at center in 2016 after transferring from junior college.

No. 11 Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.