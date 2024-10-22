A play and a drive cost Auburn dearly

AUBURN | A 78-yard pass on the final play of the third quarter and a 95-yard, game-winning touchdown drive at the end of the fourth. Outside of those 173 yards, Auburn’s defense held Missouri to just 175 in the game and an average of 3.1 yards per play. Of course, you can’t take anything away from Missouri, which rallied from an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Auburn 21-17 behind the heroic return of quarterback Brady Cook from injury.

McLeod and Asante had two sacks apiece for Auburn at Missouri. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

"Defensively, I thought we played probably our most complete game outside of the 78-yard completion where we had rat coverage called, and it should never be. We're just young,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “But we're right there, you know? It's a great call by DJ and them. But, yet, they made a play. “They had a good quarterback, good receivers, and they made the play. We gave up an explosive run that gave them their first score to get back in it. You've got to give Brady credit for coming back and extending plays with his legs, which really hurt us. Then, obviously, they have an 17-play drive to win the game. We were absolutely gassed.” Leading 17-6, Auburn drove 63 yards on 13 plays but came up without any points after a dropped pass in the end zone and a missed 30-yard field goal. Cook, who left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury, returned for the ensuing series and completed the 78-yard pass to Mookie Cooper on 3rd and 10 at AU’s 20-yard line. Marcus Carroll scored on a 2-yard touchdown run on the next play to open the fourth quarter. The 95-yard drive took just 3:40 and included a 15-yard pass interference on AU, and conversions on 3rd and 7, 4th and 5, which came after a 13-yard gain on 3rd and 18, and 3rd and 10. Jamal Roberts finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds left.