Auburn scored six runs in the sixth inning capped by a three-run blast over the left field wall by Cooper McMurray for a 8-6 comeback win over No. 1 Arkansas Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers improved to 15-8 on the season and 1-5 in the SEC in front of 5,087 fans, the largest crowd in Plainsman Park history.

"When you start 0-5 in league play, it’s tough," said McMurray. "But it kinda shows that this group is a solid group and we love each other and that locker room, it’s all confidence.

"Being able to come out today and win a big game against the No. 1 team in the country is huge for us. Hopefully, we take that momentum into next week and College Station."

Auburn had gone 38 consecutive innings without scoring more than two runs in an inning.

"You’ve got to put a big one out there every now and then if you want to win some games in this league," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "If you really think about how good Cooper has been and then this week has been a little more challenging.

"For him to not wait for a new week, but to step in. You could tell it in his first at-bat how he was taking pitches today. He was amazing. It’s amazing how that can link our lineup back again. He had some really good at-bats. He’s a leader."

Will Cannon earned his first save of the season striking out two and not allowing a hit over the final 2.0 innings.

"Nobody in the locker room is hanging their heads," said Cannon. "We just keep going out there working, practicing, just keep getting better. But this one feels pretty good."