McMurray’s bomb gives Tigers comeback win
AUBURN | Butch Thompson has been desperate for a big inning from his lineup.
They finally delivered Saturday.
Auburn scored six runs in the sixth inning capped by a three-run blast over the left field wall by Cooper McMurray for a 8-6 comeback win over No. 1 Arkansas Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers improved to 15-8 on the season and 1-5 in the SEC in front of 5,087 fans, the largest crowd in Plainsman Park history.
"When you start 0-5 in league play, it’s tough," said McMurray. "But it kinda shows that this group is a solid group and we love each other and that locker room, it’s all confidence.
"Being able to come out today and win a big game against the No. 1 team in the country is huge for us. Hopefully, we take that momentum into next week and College Station."
Auburn had gone 38 consecutive innings without scoring more than two runs in an inning.
"You’ve got to put a big one out there every now and then if you want to win some games in this league," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "If you really think about how good Cooper has been and then this week has been a little more challenging.
"For him to not wait for a new week, but to step in. You could tell it in his first at-bat how he was taking pitches today. He was amazing. It’s amazing how that can link our lineup back again. He had some really good at-bats. He’s a leader."
Will Cannon earned his first save of the season striking out two and not allowing a hit over the final 2.0 innings.
"Nobody in the locker room is hanging their heads," said Cannon. "We just keep going out there working, practicing, just keep getting better. But this one feels pretty good."
Trailing 5-1 in the sixth, Mason Maners got it started with a solo home run over the right field wall. AU loaded the bases with no outs as Chris Stanfield singled, pinch-hitter Cade Belyeu doubled and Javon Hernandez walked.
Cooper Weiss drove in a run with a walk and Ike Irish drove in another on a groundout. Two batters later, McMurray came up with two outs and drove an 0-1 pitch over the Green Monster for his ninth home run of the season.
Auburn was 0 of 17 with two outs in the first two games of the series before going 3 of 10 Saturday and scoring four runs with two outs.
The Razorbacks cut the lead to one with an RBI-double in the seventh, but Irish extended it to two runs in the eighth on a solo home run off the scoreboard in left center, his seventh round-tripper of the season.
Arkansas broke out to a 4-0 lead before Auburn finally got on board in the sixth when McMurray had a two-out, RBI-single to cut the Arkansas lead to 4-1.
McMurray finished 2 of 3 with four RBI, Ike Irish 2 of 4 with two RBI and Maners 2 of 2 with one RBI.
AU starter Joseph Gonzalez allowed just one hit through the first three innings before Arkansas jumped on him for four runs on four hits and two walks in the fourth. He gave up four runs in 3.2 innings.
Carson Myers allowed a run on two hits and two walks in 1.2 innings and Parker Carlson (2-0) earned the win allowing one run on three hits in 1.2 innings.
Auburn hosts Jacksonville State Tuesday night at 6 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+ before returning to league play next weekend at No. 4 Texas A&M.