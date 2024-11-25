Autry shuts it down

"It’s so crazy because I’ve been committed for so long, I’ve been visiting for so long, I’ve visited so many schools, but at the end of the day it’s always been Auburn," Autry said.

Autry cites plenty of reasons as to why he's decided to stick with the Tigers, including his seasons at Opelika High School. He could have transferred to somewhere like Central Phenix City, but instead saw his team grow from a sub-.500 team to a playoff contender his senior season.

"To stick it out and fight with your brothers and fight for a place that you really love, really does mean more than going to Georgia or somebody that’s already established," Autry said. "That’s kinda my mindset, just going through that and that’s really where I narrowed down my decision that Auburn was home."

The coaching staff at Auburn was also "huge" in his decision, especially defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams. Autry and King-Williams have held a close relationship for years — one that's only gotten stronger as time has gone on.

"He’s the guy that I was always talking to, the guy that I was always communicating with," Autry said. "After Jeremy Garrett left, they promoted Vontrell, something I didn’t think they were gonna do, it was almost like God laid it out for me. Just to have someone in my corner that I know really cares about me, that I’ve been dealing with for three years now. I’ve seen him grow from an assistant to being a defensive line coach, to see his confidence as he continues to build as a coach is great. Can’t wait to get here and have someone that I want to improve for every day."

In King-Williams' first season as Auburn defensive line coach, he's shown that he's not afraid to play his freshmen.

"It’s been great, just seeing all those guys having fun, win or loss," Autry said. "You see guys like Malik Blocton getting out there and playing early. Even the older guys watching Malik play over them, they’re still happy, encouraging him and watching him grow, watching him flourish."

It's not just about early playing time, either. Auburn is bringing in a ton of talent along the defensive line. A ton of talent that wants to fight for Auburn.

"I think it’s gonna be crazy," Autry said. "This class, we signed to a school with not such a great record, so everything is not great right now. When we come in, we’re coming for Auburn. We’re coming to make an impact for the school. It’s not just for money, it’s not just for early playing time, we really love the school. The passion behind having a group of guys that knew what the plan was coming in, it’s gonna be crazy."