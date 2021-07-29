Cooper goes to Hawks at No. 48

Former Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper is a Hawk. The Powder Springs native will stay local after the Hawks selected him at No. 48.

Cooper missed the first 11 games of the season due to an ongoing NCAA eligibility review, but changed the team entirely once he was ruled eligible.

After learning he was eligible the night before the Alabama game, he quickly burst onto the scene. He scored 26 points and added nine assists and four rebounds in his debut.