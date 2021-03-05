AuburnSports - Cooper doubtful for MSU

“He went through some play call review,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “He did not look like he was able to push off as much as he would need to. So we'll see how he does today. I guess I would just call it doubtful, but it's possible. He's getting closer. I just don't know that he’s — he's not 100 percent.”

AUBURN | Sharife Cooper is making progress with his injured ankle but it may not be enough to play in Auburn’s season finale against Mississippi State.

Cooper has missed three consecutive games after injuring his left ankle during a practice Feb. 21. The Tigers have gone 1-2 in his absence with a 74-57 loss to Florida, 77-72 win over Tennessee and a 70-58 loss at Alabama.

Cooper is averaging a team-best 20.2 points and 8.1 assists per game. Auburn, 12-14 overall and 6-11 in the SEC, will play its final game of the season after self-imposing a postseason ban for 2020-21.

"So we’ve got to be able to defend, be able to rebound," Pearl said. "And obviously, we struggle right now without kind of our best offensive players, certainly without Sharife offensively.

"But the defense has been better, and the guys have really been competing. I think you guys have had a decent handle on the team all year long, so we'll see if we can finish up and play our best game on Saturday, which will be required to win."

Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for noon CT on SEC Network.