Consistency the key for Ja’Varrius

“When we talk about consistency, I think that's been the most consistent player in the wide receiver room -- has been Ja’Varrius,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “You know, he comes out every day, works hard. He knows what to do. I've seen him make some really good catches in practice.

AUBURN | Ja’Varrius Johnson was Auburn’s most consistent receiver in the spring. It’s been more of the same during fall camp.

“You know, he's working on special teams and doing some things in those areas, but I like the consistency. I like his attitude. I like, you know, when he makes a mistake, it matters. And he's working on it to correct it, and he usually does. He doesn't usually make the same mistake twice, so he's making new mistakes.”m

Johnson is also listed as the Tigers’ top punt returner on the depth chart released by Harsin Monday.

Going into his third season at Auburn, Johnson has yet to register a stat and has played in just one game — Georgia last season. A pelvic injury has been the biggest hindrance to Johnson’s development but he’s remained completely healthy throughout the spring and fall.

“One of the things I’ve always wanted to do was come in and play at Auburn,” said Johnson this spring. “Getting the chance to come out here and show what I can do is always great. I’m really embracing it.”

After taking off Monday, the Tigers will return to the practice fields Tuesday in preparation for the Zips. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Saturday night on ESPN+/SECN+.