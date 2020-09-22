AuburnSports - Consistency leads to starting nod for Colby Wooden

"Colby Wooden is a guy that you would have to say is not the star, but you would have to say he’s one of the guys that has just taken a big jump from last year to this year," Steele said. "He’s played really well, very mature. His strength level, (Ryan) Russell in the weight room has got him stronger."

Midway through fall camp, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele heralded the redshirt freshman defensive end as one of his unit's most improved players heading into the 2020 season, citing his relentless drive on the field and his progression in the weight room.

Wooden's efforts were apparently enough for him to slide inside to tackle, and beat out a senior and a host of talented newcomers for a starting gig.

At the other starting defensive tackle spot after Tyrone Truesdell's on No. 8 Auburn's official depth chart, Wooden's name appeared, ahead of the likes of Daquan Newkirk, Dre Butler, Marquis Burks and others.

"He's been consistent," Malzahn said Tuesday of Wooden earning the starting job. "... He's been impressive throughout fall camp playing the run, rushing the passer and just being consistent. And, you know, when we recruited him, we had high expectations for him. And so we think he's in a good spot right now."

Though Wooden was recruited as a pass-rusher and is listed on Auburn's roster at 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds, Malzahn said that weight isn't indicative of the redshirt freshman's current size — and certainly not of his ability at his new position.

"Yeah, he's bigger than that," Malzahn said of Wooden's weight on the roster. "I don't know exactly how much bigger, but he weighs more than that. It's his quickness. He's strong. He's got instincts. You know, when you move inside, that's a different world. I just know that he's got really good instincts and has gotten a lot of reps this fall. I think he'll have the ability to improve each game."

Wooden hoped to be an impact reserve player on Auburn's vaunted D-line last season, but a bout of mononucleosis caused him to miss nine games as he fell behind in practice, as well. He finished his first year with just four tackles and half a tackle for loss.

Once fully recovered from his ailment, however, Wooden got right back on track and was impressing prominent teammates along the defensive line prior to Auburn's bowl game.

“He’s stronger, he’s leaner and he’s more powerful and explosive," former Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson said last year of Wooden. "And you can see it when you come to practice."

Wooden will be Steele's top choice at the position, but other D-tackles like Newkirk, Burks, Butler, Jay Hardy, Zykeivous Walker and former offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright should still have plenty of responsibility rotating along the defensive front. Steele always utilizes several linemen throughout a game, plus Auburn is expecting to need more depth pieces than ever before this season with the possibility of COVID-19 taking a few players out every week.

"Our coaching staff has moved people around, and that was by design because of all the what ifs," Malzahn said. "What if this guy goes down? What if this guy is out because of COVID? There has been all kinds of mixing and matching. I expect us to play quite a few players the first game."

The Tigers aren't currently dealing with any coronavirus-related issues, however. The six players who missed practice while quarantining last week are expected to return to practice Tuesday.

Auburn opens its 2020 season at home Saturday against No. 23 Kentucky.