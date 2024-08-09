AUBURN | Connor Lew has already established himself as a starter and team leader in just over 17 months at Auburn. Second-year AU offensive line coach Jake Thornton does’t mince words when talking about the sophomore’s impact on and off the field. “He’s the total package,” said Thornton. “He’s our leader, he’s a team leader. Absolutely, just a phenomenal human being, too. He’s certainly lived up to expectations in every way and exceeded them. Excited to be his coach. Proud to be his coach.”

Lew works against NG Isaiah Raikes during fall camp. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

Lew, 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds, stepped into the starting job at center as a true freshman last season following the season-ending injury to Avery Jones. He started the final six games of the season. Thornton has seen Lew take a step forward in the offseason in several areas including his understanding of the offense. “Last year as a freshman, he relied a little bit on Gunner (Britton) and Kam (Stutts) to get everybody in line,” said Thornton. “He’s now overtaking that part of it. Functional strength has gotten better. Now it’s just progressing technique, getting some specialty calls where a less experienced center might not be able to get us in that spot. He’s able to guide us in the right direction.” Lew has also made an effort into becoming more of a team leader. He was appointed to the culture council this year. “Getting onto the culture council was big for me and seeing how some of the older guys lead,” said Lew. “Them helping me take that next step forward was huge. I had the whole summer to practice it with team runs, lifts, when we were in smaller groups. Now that we're out there for fall camp it's offense, defense, team, I've been able to apply that there.”

