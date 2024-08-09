PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Lew the ‘total package’

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Connor Lew has already established himself as a starter and team leader in just over 17 months at Auburn.

Second-year AU offensive line coach Jake Thornton does’t mince words when talking about the sophomore’s impact on and off the field.

“He’s the total package,” said Thornton. “He’s our leader, he’s a team leader. Absolutely, just a phenomenal human being, too. He’s certainly lived up to expectations in every way and exceeded them. Excited to be his coach. Proud to be his coach.”

Lew works against NG Isaiah Raikes during fall camp.
Lew works against NG Isaiah Raikes during fall camp. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)
Advertisement

Lew, 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds, stepped into the starting job at center as a true freshman last season following the season-ending injury to Avery Jones. He started the final six games of the season.

Thornton has seen Lew take a step forward in the offseason in several areas including his understanding of the offense.

“Last year as a freshman, he relied a little bit on Gunner (Britton) and Kam (Stutts) to get everybody in line,” said Thornton. “He’s now overtaking that part of it. Functional strength has gotten better. Now it’s just progressing technique, getting some specialty calls where a less experienced center might not be able to get us in that spot. He’s able to guide us in the right direction.”

Lew has also made an effort into becoming more of a team leader. He was appointed to the culture council this year.

“Getting onto the culture council was big for me and seeing how some of the older guys lead,” said Lew. “Them helping me take that next step forward was huge. I had the whole summer to practice it with team runs, lifts, when we were in smaller groups. Now that we're out there for fall camp it's offense, defense, team, I've been able to apply that there.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzJybW50UW5nbzlzP3NpPWlxY1JHWG9hVWtwTkFsbU8/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Lew’s teammates have certainly taken notice.

“He’s a great leader,” said senior tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. “He’s the smartest O-lineman out there, so he’s a good person to have in the center of your offense to control the checks and ID the mikes and stuff like that. Connor, he’s going to be great for us this year.”

Lew is part of a center position that’s taken a big step forward under Thornton. He had praise for the entire group including junior Tate Johnson, and redshirt freshmen Bradyn Joiner and Dylan Senda.

Several of the group also work in at both guard positions.

“They're controlling traffic there, and those four guys are probably the best mental guys we have,” said Thornton. “So they're able to get everybody on the same page.

“I think that's probably the thing that's helping that depth continue to grow, is because I think everybody knows what to do, because those three or four guys playing center.”

After taking off Thursday, the Tigers will return to practice Friday morning.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvY29ubm9yLWxldy10aGUtdG90YWwtcGFja2FnZS1hdWJ1cm4tdGln ZXJzLWZvb3RiYWxsIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw ZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3lu YyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lv biBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9u CiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpz IjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9 KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0Njkm Yzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhdWJ1cm4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZj b25ub3ItbGV3LXRoZS10b3RhbC1wYWNrYWdlLWF1YnVybi10aWdlcnMtZm9v dGJhbGwmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+ Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=