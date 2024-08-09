Lew the ‘total package’
AUBURN | Connor Lew has already established himself as a starter and team leader in just over 17 months at Auburn.
Second-year AU offensive line coach Jake Thornton does’t mince words when talking about the sophomore’s impact on and off the field.
“He’s the total package,” said Thornton. “He’s our leader, he’s a team leader. Absolutely, just a phenomenal human being, too. He’s certainly lived up to expectations in every way and exceeded them. Excited to be his coach. Proud to be his coach.”
Lew, 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds, stepped into the starting job at center as a true freshman last season following the season-ending injury to Avery Jones. He started the final six games of the season.
Thornton has seen Lew take a step forward in the offseason in several areas including his understanding of the offense.
“Last year as a freshman, he relied a little bit on Gunner (Britton) and Kam (Stutts) to get everybody in line,” said Thornton. “He’s now overtaking that part of it. Functional strength has gotten better. Now it’s just progressing technique, getting some specialty calls where a less experienced center might not be able to get us in that spot. He’s able to guide us in the right direction.”
Lew has also made an effort into becoming more of a team leader. He was appointed to the culture council this year.
“Getting onto the culture council was big for me and seeing how some of the older guys lead,” said Lew. “Them helping me take that next step forward was huge. I had the whole summer to practice it with team runs, lifts, when we were in smaller groups. Now that we're out there for fall camp it's offense, defense, team, I've been able to apply that there.”
Lew’s teammates have certainly taken notice.
“He’s a great leader,” said senior tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. “He’s the smartest O-lineman out there, so he’s a good person to have in the center of your offense to control the checks and ID the mikes and stuff like that. Connor, he’s going to be great for us this year.”
Lew is part of a center position that’s taken a big step forward under Thornton. He had praise for the entire group including junior Tate Johnson, and redshirt freshmen Bradyn Joiner and Dylan Senda.
Several of the group also work in at both guard positions.
“They're controlling traffic there, and those four guys are probably the best mental guys we have,” said Thornton. “So they're able to get everybody on the same page.
“I think that's probably the thing that's helping that depth continue to grow, is because I think everybody knows what to do, because those three or four guys playing center.”
After taking off Thursday, the Tigers will return to practice Friday morning.