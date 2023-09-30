JUCO safety Laquan Robinson has a very simple connection to Auburn, but it's enough to push the Tigers near the top of his list.

"Top three," Robinson said when asked where Auburn stood with him. "That’s just because all of my family —my dad, really big Auburn fans. So it really means a lot bringing him up here to see that. "

In a lot of recruitments family ties aren't super meaningful, but that isn't the case for Robinson, who currently plays at Holmes junior college in Goodman, Miss.

"That says a lot right there," Robinson said. "My family been Auburn fans ever since I was born."