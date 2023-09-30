Connections to Auburn massive for JUCO safety
JUCO safety Laquan Robinson has a very simple connection to Auburn, but it's enough to push the Tigers near the top of his list.
"Top three," Robinson said when asked where Auburn stood with him. "That’s just because all of my family —my dad, really big Auburn fans. So it really means a lot bringing him up here to see that. "
In a lot of recruitments family ties aren't super meaningful, but that isn't the case for Robinson, who currently plays at Holmes junior college in Goodman, Miss.
"That says a lot right there," Robinson said. "My family been Auburn fans ever since I was born."
Ole Miss and Texas A&M are the other two schools in that top three, but he mentioned that that isn't an official top three and that's just the three schools he's currently looking at the hardest.
Although it was an Auburn loss, Robinson liked what he saw from Auburn against No. 1 Georgia.
"What I’ve seen today was pretty great," Robinson said. "It was really just mental mistakes, little mistakes that can be fixed."
Robinson's family isn't his only connection to Auburn as he played against Keldric Faulk and Cam Riley in high school.
Their message to the 6-foot-2 and 197 pound safety is a simple one
"Come here, man," Robinson said. "They telling me this is home."