Confident and bigger, Riley ready for spotlight

The junior also has a lot of confidence heading into the season, with a starting job seemingly on the horizon. It's a big contrast to the first two years as he sat behind Zakoby McClain. Despite the limited playing time, Riley finds the time learning from McClain valuable, aiding him in becoming more knowledgeable.

"It feels good," Riley said. "I feel more beefy, and I'm able to sock O-linemen as hard as I can. I just feel good. I feel different, too. I feel bigger, as well. It feels good knowing I'm able to go out there and compete with others -- having the strength and the size."

There's a noticeable difference between Cam Riley now and when he arrived on Auburn's campus. The linebacker admits he was undersized as a freshman, coming in around 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds. Now, Riley looks like a college linebacker, standing 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds. But how does that feel on his body?

"I learned a couple things from him," Riley said." Just his style of playing the game, it's different. I feel like me taking that time -- those two years where I didn't play as much as I wanted to -- it helped me become more of a student of the game."

The offseason hiring of Christian Robinson has also played an enormous role in Riley's development, improving his footwork and techniques. Playing time in last year's Birmingham Bowl – he recorded five tackles, four solo – also was a wake-up call for him that he can play at this level.

"To go out there and actually start, it gave me a feel of how everything will be in the future," Riley said.

The Evergreen, Ala., native doesn't take his role playing alongside Owen Pappoe, one of the team leaders, lightly. Much like McClain, Pappoe's has greatly impacted Riley, teaching the linebackers what it takes to prepare off the field.

"He's a student of the game," Riley said of Pappoe." He's going to make sure we do everything. He takes his time to take us in the room and study. He makes sure we're all on track and on top of things. I'm happy to have Owen Pappoe, and it's a blessing to be able to play beside him."

With Pappoe out of spring practice, Riley started earning first-team reps for the first time since he arrived. He's still trotting out there with them, and it's likely he will be part of the Tigers' defense that takes the field against Mercer on Sept. 3. This gives Riley the extra concentration he needs to become the best linebacker he can be.

"Me being the starter, I have no choice but to know the playbook," he said. "Knowing it off the back of my hand, it helps me play faster."