AuburnSports - Confidences and concerns: Texas A&M game

Below are what I’m confident in and what I’m concerned about in regards to Auburn’s game against Texas A&M.

AUBURN | Auburn is a home dog to No. 5 Texas A&M this Saturday as it tries to bounce back from a humiliating Iron Bowl defeat. The Aggies are on a roll and looking to earn a first-ever bid to the college football playoffs.

CONFIDENCES

** Auburn will show up and play hard. It’s been a hallmark of Gus Malzahn’s tenure and it won’t change this week with a top five opponent visiting.

** The theme of overcoming adversity that Malzahn began in the spring will benefit this Auburn team coming off a blowout loss at Alabama. Expect the Tigers to play well and for this to be a competitive game that comes down to the fourth quarter.

** Tank Bigsby will attempt to play again. The freshman is tough and wants to compete.

** Bo Nix will bounce back from his two interception performance in Tuscaloosa to play a much better game against the Aggies.

** Nix will need to make more plays in the running game this week to keep drives going.

** Kevin Steele’s defense will give TAMU quarterback Kellen Mond fits and he won’t have a great game. Perhaps good enough to win, but not great.

** The Tigers will have at least two interceptions.

** Auburn, which has had six sacks in its last two games, will have at least two Saturday against a TAMU offensive line that has allowed just three all season.

** TAMU is overrated. They’re a good team, certainly good enough to beat Auburn, but not one of the top five in the country.

CONCERNS

** Auburn will have an Iron Bowl hangover and come out flat against Texas A&M. The last time AU had to play a regular season game after Alabama was 2001 when they lost 27-14 at LSU two weeks later.

** Injuries to the running backs and offensive line will hamper Auburn’s ability to establish a running game, which will take away from play-action passes. making the offense look a lot like it did at Alabama.

** Texas A&M’s will take control of the game behind a talented offensive line and running back Isaiah Spiller, who is second in the SEC averaging 111.0 rushing yards per game.

** Auburn’s defensive line, which doesn’t have a lot of depth, will be gassed by the fourth quarter trying to contain Spiller and Mond.

** This is a game Auburn will really miss linebacker K.J. Britt.

** The TAMU defensive line, which is third in the SEC with 19 sacks, will pressure Nix into mistakes.