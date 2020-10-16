AuburnSports - Confidences and concerns: South Carolina game

Below are what I’m confident in and what I’m concerned about in regards to the Auburn’s game at South Carolina.

It’s shaping up to be another tight SEC game that could go either way as the Tigers visit the Gamecocks.

AUBURN | No. 15 Auburn was fortunate to escape Jordan-Hare Stadium with a win over Arkansas last Saturday while South Carolina picked up its first win of the season with a trouncing of lowly Vanderbilt.

CONFIDENCES

** Tank Bigsby is an emerging talent at Auburn and in the SEC, and Chad Morris and his staff will continue to make getting him the ball a priority each week. He’s a building block for an offense that’s heavy on skill players but still light on the beef.

** In that same regard, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is going to have a package of sorts just about every week to make sure he gets the ball in space. It’s no accident he has 23 touches in the first three games, second only to Bigsby’s 45 among the running backs and receivers.

** Defensive end Colby Wooden is an emerging talent on the other side of the ball and is poised for a second consecutive standout game.

** If Austin Troxell is physically able, he will be starting at one of the tackle positions against South Carolina, likely on the left side.

** Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson will do everything in their power to take the game out of Tank’s hands and force Auburn into passing situations. I expect Steele to try and do the same in regards to making USC running back Kevin Harris the No. 1 priority for the AU defense.

** The running and scrambling ability of both quarterbacks, Bo Nix and Collin Hill, will have a major impact in the game, as will the pressure both defenses are able to apply to them in passing situations.

** This will be a TIGHT game from start to finish with the smallest of margins determining the winner.

** The head coach that loses this game will be on the proverbial “hot seat,” but both Muschamp and Gus Malzahn will be back at their respective schools for the 2021 season.

CONCERNS

** South Carolina comes out with two tight ends and just smashes Auburn on its opening drive. That would be a bad sign for the rest of the Tigers’ day.

** This is a game that AU misses linebacker K.J. Britt the most.

** The Gamecocks are able to pressure Nix enough early to make him lose confidence in his offensive line, which could really limit the offenses’ effectiveness for the rest of the game.

** With Auburn likely having to blitz more to create pressure, it will open up the nickels and dimes to more 1-on-1 situations that could prove advantageous for USC.

** Mike Bobo will shift USC’s top wideout, Shi Smith, into positions to get him matched up with AU’s nickel in key situations, which could produce some killer explosive plays.

** South Carolina, coming off a big win and determined not to fall to 1-3, will have an emotional edge going into the game.