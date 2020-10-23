 AuburnSports - Confidences and concerns: Ole Miss game
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-23 07:58:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Confidences and concerns: Ole Miss game

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Auburn is coming off a very disappointing loss at South Carolina while Ole Miss is 1-3 after back-to-back losses to Alabama and Arkansas. The Tigers have been inconsistent on both sides of the ball while the Rebels pair a high-powered offense with the SEC’s worst defense.

It’s shaping up to be a high-scoring affair as Auburn plays a second consecutive road game.

Below are what I’m confident in and what I’m concerned about in regards to the Auburn’s game at Ole Miss.

Auburn needs an efficient performance from Bo Nix this week.
Auburn needs an efficient performance from Bo Nix this week. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

CONFIDENCES

** That this team will play hard. They usually do for Gus Malzahn and I expect there will be a response coming off last week’s loss.

** Tank Bigsby is poised for a monster game. A refocus on the running game and a poor Ole Miss defense — along with Bigsby’s incredible talent — should mean a very productive game for the true freshman.

** Bigsby needs to get the ball in the red zone.

** This team is better built upfront to run the ball (see concerns for more).

** Colby Wooden will continue to be a top playmaker for the defense. He currently leads the team with 5.0 tackles-for-loss.

** Nobody on this team plays harder than Zakoby McClain.

** I’ve mentioned before that it’s only a matter of time before Christian Tutt returns a punt for a touchdown. Well, now I’m more confident if he doesn’t start fielding punts more consistently, Auburn will find a new punt returner.

CONCERNS

** That Malzahn saying this team needs to run the ball more/better is his way of saying he’s taking more control of the offense just four games into the season. That could cause a whole lot of unnecessary drama within the team and coaching staff.

** That turning this offense back into a run/play-action attack may work in the short term, but will fail against elite defenses and further set this passing game back.

** Bo Nix continues to try and play hero ball and doesn’t settle down and start making clear and concise decisions. It’s OK to throw the ball away or even take a sack sometimes.

** That the verbal exchange between Nix and Seth Williams last week was more than just two competitors in the heat of the moment.

** That this team is severely lacking leadership without K.J. Britt in the lineup.

** That Ole Miss will do to Auburn’s defense what it did to Alabama’s, and AU doesn’t have a good enough offense to keep up.

