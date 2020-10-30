AuburnSports - Confidences and concerns: LSU game

Below are what I’m confident in and what I’m concerned about in regards to the Auburn’s game against LSU.

AUBURN | Auburn is coming off a comeback win at Ole Miss while LSU played its best game of the season in a 52-24 blowout of South Carolina. AU comes into the matchup 3-2 while LSU is 2-2 as both teams vie for a high finish in the SEC West.

CONFIDENCES

** Auburn will have a conservative plan for 3rd and long situations, especially early in the game considering LSU’s pass rush and 10 takeaways. AU can’t afford to put Bo Nix in poor situations in the first part of the game because it could snowball into more problems as the game moves forward if he loses confidence with the offensive front. Sometimes you actually do have to live to punt.

** Auburn’s running game will be the key for AU on Saturday. A fourth consecutive 100-yard game for Tank Bigsby and fourth-consecutive 200-yard rushing game for the offense will go a long way toward an AU win.

** Bigsby will need 25 or more touches for Auburn to win. He’s good enough to get his yards even without good blocking.

** The ability to gain five or more yards on first down via the run or a short pass will also be vitally important for the AU offense.

** Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and his staff will watch the South Carolina film closely and make sure they have different looks for quarterback TJ Finley, who was 17 of 21 for 265 yards and two touchdowns against the Gamecocks. Pressuring, confusing and frustrating the true freshman in his first road start will be a priority.

** AU’s secondary will be under a lot of pressure as the defense commits extra resources to stop the LSU running game and put pressure on the quarterback.

** The matchup between AU cornerback Roger McCreary and LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall will be fantastic to watch and a key for both teams.

CONCERNS

** LSU’s blowout win over South Carolina was the breakout game for a young and talented team that is about to get on a roll and will have two weeks to prepare for a Nov. 14 matchup against Alabama.

** LSU’s pass rush and playmaking defense is too tough of a matchup for an Auburn offensive line that struggles to protect the quarterback. The pressure causes Nix to make costly mistakes.

** AU doesn’t have anyone that can block LSU freshman pass rusher BJ Ojulari.

** LSU will run the ball well against a very average AU defensive line. Ty Davis-Price and John Emery are talented running backs and LSU is 25-1 under Ed Orgeron when it has a 100-yard rusher.

** Establishing a running game and a subpar AU pass rush will allow Finley the confidence to sit in the pocket and find talented playmakers like Marshall, who already has nine receiving touchdowns, and freshman tight end Arik Gilbert for explosive plays.

** LSU, with its SEC-best +6 turnover margin and strong special teams led by returner Trey Palmer, will come out on top in two areas that have been key in AU’s three wins.

** LSU’s overall talent will be too much for Auburn to overcome, much like it was at Georgia four weeks ago.