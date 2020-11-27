AuburnSports - Confidences and concerns: Iron Bowl

Below are what I’m confident in and what I’m concerned about in regards to Auburn’s game at Alabama.

AUBURN | No 22 Auburn comes into the bitter rivalry with three consecutive victories but hasn’t won in Tuscaloosa since 2010. No. 1 Alabama has won every one of its games by at least two touchdowns and enters the Iron Bowl as a 25-point favorite.

CONFIDENCES

** The Tigers will play their tails off for 60 minutes. This team has played hard for Gus Malzahn all season, and really his entire tenure, and that’s certainly not going to change in the Iron Bowl.

** This will be one of the most surreal Iron Bowl in recent memory with limited fans in the stands and no Nick Saban on Alabama's sideline.

** Bo Nix will be fiery and engaged the entire game. He may struggle with a banged-up offensive line protecting him, but he’ll still make plays.

** Seth Williams will catch at least one touchdown pass.

** Chad Morris and Kevin Steele will both have good plans to attack and defend the Tide and Auburn will get off to a good start. We’ll definitely see some new wrinkles on offense and the defense will focus on limiting explosive plays.

** Alabama is a significantly more talented team than Auburn 1-85.

CONCERNS

** Tank Bigsby, Alec Jackson and Brodarious Hamm won’t play or won’t have a major impact in the game. When Malzahn says he’s “hopeful” about a player returning from an injury, it’s usually not a good sign.

** Alabama will dominate Auburn on the line of scrimmage, much like Georgia, and eventually overwhelm the Tigers by the middle of the third quarter.

** The talent gap across the board will be too much for this Auburn team to overcome.

** Auburn gives up more than 30 points for the first time this season, perhaps a lot more.

** Auburn won’t be able to run the ball behind a makeshift offensive line and without its best running back. The Tide’s defense will feast on Nix and AU’s offense in third-and-long situations.

** AU will start pressing and commit turnovers when they fall behind.

** AU’s defensive line won’t be able to create pressure on quarterback Mac Jones, allowing him to sit in the pocket and make plays down the field.

** Najee Harris will run for close to 200 yards and the Tide’s receiving corps led by Devonta Smith will make a lot of big plays after the catch.