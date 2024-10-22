Confidence building for Blocton

"This was always the goal," the defensive lineman said of playing early. "This is why I came in early, already getting accustomed to bigger and better O-linemen. This was always the plan."

Most freshmen arrive on campus for their first year of college football hoping just to learn, catch a coach's eye or two and work their way up the totem poll that is the depth chart. There aren't many who believe they will contribute immediately.

It's paid off for the Pike Road, Ala. native, as he's seen action in all seven games for Auburn this fall, including a starting position in more than one game. He's already made some impact, posting nine total tackles along with three tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry. Granted, it doesn't hurt that he has his brother, Marcus Harris, along his side to help him get used to the college game.

"It's a really big edge," Blocton said. "Playing against teams that he played against last year, some of the same players, he'll tell me some of the terminology they used. If they play nose over toes, if they put their hand down, they're blocking down on the 3-technique and stuff like that. Stuff like that has really helped me."

Harris, who is currently on the New England Patriots roster, likes to get together and watch film of upcoming opponents each week with Blocton, though they missed that chance this past week due to the Patriots playing in London. Preparation for Saturday's matchup against Kentucky has already begun for the two.

But Harris and his advice can only go so far. It was up to Blocton to prove that he belonged on the field alongside his teammates, even if he is a freshman. It took him some time, but belief in himself finally started to come along once the season began.

"I really feel like I've solidified myself on the D-line," Blocton said. "I wasn't really that confident in myself going into the season because I didn't know how many reps I would be getting, but seeing the fruits of my labor — I worked so hard to be where I'm at. Actually, getting to see getting sacks, getting TFLs, it's been really a dream come true."