Communication the key for secondary

“We've just got to communicate better as a defense -- really, that's what it comes down to,” said senior safety Smoke Monday. “We've just got to know each other and communicate the plays that we have, and if we're going to sort them out or not. It's just communication is really all that is.”

Clearly, Auburn is still adjusting to playing more zone coverages under new defensive coordinator Derek Mason.

AUBURN | Auburn has given up 28 passes of 10 or more yards and 10 passes of 20 or more yards, which both rank in the bottom half of the SEC. Opposing quarterbacks are completing 72.6 of their passes against the Tigers, which ranks 126th nationally.

Auburn have up 299 total yards to Georgia State in the first half of last Saturday’s game only to bounce back and allow just 85 yards in the second half. It allowed the Tigers to rally from a 24-12 deficit and come away with a late 34-24 win, which was capped off by a Monday pick-6.

“To be honest, we really didn't change nothing in the game plan,” said Monday. “We just basically went out in the second half and just wanted it more than they did. And I feel like that's what we've got to come out and do against LSU -- start fast and finish fast.”

While it may not show on the field all the time, Monday feels like AU’s defensive players are gaining confidence with the new scheme and ready to play one of their best games of the season in the SEC opener at LSU.

The Tigers rank fourth in the SEC allowing 284.3 yards per game and 15.5 points per game.

“I feel like this defense has really done a great job within the first four games, basically just managing the new calls and all the things that we've been putting in,” said Monday. “I feel like we're getting very comfortable with it, the calls that we're making. If you continue to keep calling them, we're going to continue to make plays.

"I feel like this defense is one of the best in the country, one of the best I've seen since I've been here. I feel like we have an opportunity to go out and show it every single week.”

No. 22 Auburn plays at LSU Saturday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.