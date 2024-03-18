"The practice was great, the atmosphere was outstanding," Mills said. "I like how the offense was balanced. They were running the ball, passing the ball, they were giving the ball to the receivers, letting them make their plays."

It's what led to a visit Saturday, his first trip to Auburn.

On the practice field were plenty of freshmen, like wide receiver Cam Coleman.

"Cam, I saw him make some big plays and I see that he’s been getting a lot of reps, so I know they’re gonna play the freshmen," Mills said. "I could come out here and get a lot of reps."

Auburn's coaches have been adamant about keeping in touch with Mills, who's from Homestead, Fla. It's not just his primary recruiter, Marcus Davis, that's reaching out, either.

"Basically the whole coaching staff's been keeping in contact with me and that’s what it’s gonna come down to," Mills said. "With all the coaches showing love, it shows me that I could play a big part of Auburn and being a part of the program."

Davis, who has ties to South Florida, has played a huge role in Mills' interest in Auburn.

"Since he started recruiting me, he just kept it real with me," Mills said. "He told me I could come up here and I could start. He just likes what I can do on the field."

Mills said Auburn sits in the top six and that the Tigers are likely to get an official visit. Why are they in the mix for him?

"Auburn is one of the schools that I’m looking at because since they offered me, they’ve been keeping in contact," Mills said. "Not just with me, but also with my family. They’ve just been making it so everything’s been good...They stand out pretty high in my recruitment."