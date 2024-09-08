PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Commits react: Cal loss

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

It was a shocking loss Saturday for Auburn.

Cal entered the contest as near two-touchdown underdogs, facing an Auburn team fresh off a 70-point victory. Things went downhill for Auburn, as the offense coughed the ball up five times and suffered a 21-14 loss.

AuburnSports.com caught up with several Auburn commits following the loss to get their thoughts on the game and how it impacts their recruitment, if at all.

Malik Autry was in attendance for Auburn's 21-14 loss against Cal.
Malik Autry was in attendance for Auburn's 21-14 loss against Cal.
Advertisement

Jakaleb Faulk: "I was surprised at the decision making and stuff like that."

What did you see specifically?

"The defense, they were pretty solid. We missed a couple pass breakups and stuff at DB, but otherwise we did pretty good on defense. Offense, I feel like it was just play calling and bad decision making that held us back. a little bit"

Does it affect his standing with Auburn?

"Not at all. I feel like as the 2025 group, we're building a good group and I feel like we're gonna help them out a lot more. It's not the end of the world, it's alright."

Tavaris Dice: "That was hella surprising, I ain’t gonna lie. That was hella surprising, that’s all I can say about that. There was a lot of good things, a lot of bad thing. But at the same time, second game of the season versus a pretty good opponent. They played good defense out there, but at at the same time, there were a lot of bad reads. We got a lot of games to go, I feel like we can evolve more throughout the season. I didn’t expect that outcome, but it is what it is."

Does it affect his standing with Auburn?

"Not really. I know it’s still the beginning. I could see if it was midseason or near the end, but like I said, there’s still more (time) to evolve more. There were a lot of mistakes, so you pick up on those things so you should be a pretty complete team."

Malik Autry: "Oh yeah, for sure. I thought the score was gonna be way different. It’s tough, but it was definitely surprising for sure."

Does it affect his standing with Auburn?

"I wouldn’t say that. I definitely wouldn’t say it shakes my commitment. It was a tough loss, but we got a great coaching staff who can turn it around and get it going in the right direction."

What did you see specifically?

"From a defensive standpoint, I thought Keldric Faulk played a great game, I thought Malik Blocton made a lot of plays. I think the d-line as a whole did some good things, just from seeing it from the stands. You don’t want to just blame it on offense. It’s a team effort, but for the most part from the d-line play, I thought it was a very productive day. Especially from a guy like Keldric Faulk, he was here as a freshman and Malik Blocton made things happen."

Ryan Ghea: "Yeah, very much. I thought we were gonna come out and hit them in the mouth. I know a few things went on on offense that wasn’t planned and we didn’t called for, but next week we’re gonna get a bounce back win against New Mexico and hopefully get back on track."

What did you see specifically?

"I feel like there were a few miscommunications up front and also with the receivers that could cause some misprotections or some stuff. I feel like the next week, we’re gonna get back on track and get back to what we’re supposed to put on the field and what we’re gonna be putting on the field coming soon."

Kail Ellis: "I think it’s good for us, honestly. After that big win last week, I think it’s good for us to know what we can’t do and just build off of that."

Does it affect your standing with Auburn?

"[Cass] took a big loss [Friday] night, it’s humbling, it’s football. That doesn’t affect me at all."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvY29tbWl0cy1yZWFjdC1jYWwtbG9zcy1hdWJ1cm4tdGlnZXJzLWZv b3RiYWxsLXJlY3J1aXRpbmciLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZh ciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBz LmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2 ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZl cnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0v Y3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwp OwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0 MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmF1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3 cyUyRmNvbW1pdHMtcmVhY3QtY2FsLWxvc3MtYXVidXJuLXRpZ2Vycy1mb290 YmFsbC1yZWNydWl0aW5nJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3Nf dWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcg LS0+CgoK