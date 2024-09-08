It was a shocking loss Saturday for Auburn. Cal entered the contest as near two-touchdown underdogs, facing an Auburn team fresh off a 70-point victory. Things went downhill for Auburn, as the offense coughed the ball up five times and suffered a 21-14 loss. AuburnSports.com caught up with several Auburn commits following the loss to get their thoughts on the game and how it impacts their recruitment, if at all.

Malik Autry was in attendance for Auburn's 21-14 loss against Cal.

Jakaleb Faulk: "I was surprised at the decision making and stuff like that." What did you see specifically? "The defense, they were pretty solid. We missed a couple pass breakups and stuff at DB, but otherwise we did pretty good on defense. Offense, I feel like it was just play calling and bad decision making that held us back. a little bit" Does it affect his standing with Auburn? "Not at all. I feel like as the 2025 group, we're building a good group and I feel like we're gonna help them out a lot more. It's not the end of the world, it's alright."

Tavaris Dice: "That was hella surprising, I ain’t gonna lie. That was hella surprising, that’s all I can say about that. There was a lot of good things, a lot of bad thing. But at the same time, second game of the season versus a pretty good opponent. They played good defense out there, but at at the same time, there were a lot of bad reads. We got a lot of games to go, I feel like we can evolve more throughout the season. I didn’t expect that outcome, but it is what it is." Does it affect his standing with Auburn? "Not really. I know it’s still the beginning. I could see if it was midseason or near the end, but like I said, there’s still more (time) to evolve more. There were a lot of mistakes, so you pick up on those things so you should be a pretty complete team."

Malik Autry: "Oh yeah, for sure. I thought the score was gonna be way different. It’s tough, but it was definitely surprising for sure." Does it affect his standing with Auburn? "I wouldn’t say that. I definitely wouldn’t say it shakes my commitment. It was a tough loss, but we got a great coaching staff who can turn it around and get it going in the right direction." What did you see specifically? "From a defensive standpoint, I thought Keldric Faulk played a great game, I thought Malik Blocton made a lot of plays. I think the d-line as a whole did some good things, just from seeing it from the stands. You don’t want to just blame it on offense. It’s a team effort, but for the most part from the d-line play, I thought it was a very productive day. Especially from a guy like Keldric Faulk, he was here as a freshman and Malik Blocton made things happen."

Ryan Ghea: "Yeah, very much. I thought we were gonna come out and hit them in the mouth. I know a few things went on on offense that wasn’t planned and we didn’t called for, but next week we’re gonna get a bounce back win against New Mexico and hopefully get back on track." What did you see specifically? "I feel like there were a few miscommunications up front and also with the receivers that could cause some misprotections or some stuff. I feel like the next week, we’re gonna get back on track and get back to what we’re supposed to put on the field and what we’re gonna be putting on the field coming soon."