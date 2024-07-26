With festivities for Big Cat Weekend happening all throughout Saturday, the opportunity to catch up with other commits and other recruits will certainly be one of the highlights. Here are what several commits are looking forward to, in their own words.

All 16 commits are expected to be back in Auburn over the weekend.

Alvin Henderson, 2025 RB: "The main thing I'm looking forward to about Big Cat this weekend is I've actually never been. I've taken plenty of visits to Auburn but I'm ready to get up where it's gonna be a big weekend where all the commits are together. All the commits being together, some of the dudes that will be future commits with us, just being able to get around them, have a little bonding time and enjoy the weekend."

Spencer Dowland, 2025 OL: "Meeting up with guys that have already committed that I haven't met yet. Also, I'm excited to see who's going to commit next or flip to Auburn."

Broderick Shull, 2025 OL: "I can't wait to see this true college atmosphere again. The best campus on planet Earth."

Jacobe Ward, 2025 OL: "I'm looking forward to having a great time at the place I call home!"

Hollis Davidson, 2025 TE: "I'm looking forward to being back at home with the guys."

Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE: "I’m definitely most excited to be around fellow commits, recruiting new teammates and being around the staff again!"

Donovan Starr, 2025 CB: "I'm looking forward to being able to spend time with Coach Crime and the other coaches. And being able to hangout with the other commits and players. Also being able to get my family around the coaches and other people there."

Devin Williams, 2025 CB: "Looking forward to connecting with Coach Crime again. Haven't been on campus since my official visit, so it will be great to get back to the Plains!"

Bryce Deas, 2025 DB: "I'm excited to do a lot of things for Big Cat Weekend. Things like meeting the coaching staff I have not met and some commits is something I'm looking forward to. But mostly just being in the atmosphere with the Auburn family, and of course Staks Kitchen. I gotta hit that."

Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 LB: "Can't wait to come back to the crib and get some of these guys to jump on board!"

Kail Ellis, 2026 OL: "This weekend is a big time event for us recruits. I’m hoping to hear some good, very good news come from this weekend. Should be tons of fun and great times hanging with the coaches and recruits. Super excited!"