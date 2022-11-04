November is here and with it comes playoff football. Five Auburn commits will be in postseason action beginning Friday night, as they look to lead their teams to a state title. Here's a look at their teams and the role each commit has played on the team.

Jamarrion Harkless (96) has helped his team to an undefeated regular season. (Brett Corman/Cats Illustrated)

Bradyn Joiner, 2023 C (Auburn) Auburn High is 9-1 heading into its first-round matchup with Fairhope, which will be a home game for the Tigers. Joiner has been an unbreakable barrier on the offensive line this season, not allowing a sack this year. Fresh off of their most dominant performance of the season last week, a 63-0 slaughtering of Smiths Station, the Tigers are looking to win their first state title, despite making a few appearances in the title game.

Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic) It's been difficult for any defense to stop Cobb this season, who's been tearing it up in the backfield for Montgomery Catholic. The Knights are 10-0, with no opponent keeping it within 20 points in the regular season. Bayside Academy will not only try to slow Cobb down, but to uproot the whole undefeated operation with an upset in the first round. Although, with Cobb nearing 1,500 yards rushing this season and one rushing touchdown away from 20, the Admirals will have their hands full.

Jacorious "JC" Hart, 2023 CB (Loachapoka) Hart has been to backbone of Loachapoka's 8-1 season, playing anywhere on the field. Auburn is recruiting him as a cornerback, but the 6-foot-2 athlete plays offense, defense and special teams for the Indians. Loachapoka's first round opponent, Keith, will get a first-hand look at just the second Auburn commit to come out of Loachapoka, which is a short drive from campus and has a population of less than 200 people. Could this be the year Loachapoka reaches its first championship game?

Jamarrion Harkless, 2023 DT (Frederick Douglass) Only once did an opponent score in double figures during Frederick Douglass High's perfect 10-0 regular season. A strong defense paired with a fiery offense that averages over 45 points per game makes the Broncos a serious threat to win a Kentucky state title. They'll face Conner High in the first round of the Kentucky Class 5A playoffs. Harkless has 15 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery this season.