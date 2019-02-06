The recruitment of Charles Moore, a Rivals100 defensive end out of Louisville (Miss.) was all over the place the last few weeks. He looked to be on the verge of committing to Florida a couple of days after his visit to the Swamp. Then, LSU became more of a factor than expected late and received the final official visit. But on the back end of that trip, Moore stopped by Mississippi State, the school he was committed to for well over a year before the dead period kicked in Sunday night.

Florida faded and it came down to Auburn, the school he visited in December that was the clear favorite about a month ago, LSU and Mississippi State. Joe Moorhead and Ed Orgeron made this one interesting up until the final minutes, but Gus Malzahn and his staff received the letter of intent.

Below we break down why this is huge for Auburn and why it hurts for Florida, LSU and Mississippi State.