Kamaar Bell was considered a strong Auburn lean for the much of the fall and into the early part of 2019, but Florida State got him on campus for an official visit and this turned into a two team race the final two weeks.

The 6-foot-3, 317 pound offensive guard out of Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County saw opportunities to play early in Auburn and Tallahassee, so this came down to Wednesday before he decided he wanted to be a Tiger.

