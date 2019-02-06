Commitment Analysis: Kamaar Bell picks Auburn over FSU
Kamaar Bell was considered a strong Auburn lean for the much of the fall and into the early part of 2019, but Florida State got him on campus for an official visit and this turned into a two team race the final two weeks.
The 6-foot-3, 317 pound offensive guard out of Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County saw opportunities to play early in Auburn and Tallahassee, so this came down to Wednesday before he decided he wanted to be a Tiger.
Below, we look at how this big for Auburn.
HOW IT HELPS AUBURN: This could really be said for whoever the winning school was in this race. It happens to be Auburn, and just like them, FSU had a big need on the offensive line too. Auburn has missed on numerous targets this cycle, but they offered Bell early, they stayed with him and they overcame the departure of Chip Lindsey to hold on late. Bell is a versatile lineman who is likely to end up at center.
As an offensive lineman, Bell has a big frame with big hips and broad shoulders. He excels as a run blocker and has been called a mauler by some. He has good feet and he shown the ability to drive defenders off the ball. He is strong at the point of attack and he has played out of the two and three-point stance. He has some upside as he continues to improve his pass sets, pad level and finishing blocks.