Last year, Auburn landed two commitments at Big Cat Weekend. This Saturday, the Tigers could get even more. With the annual recruiting event rapidly approaching and plenty of top prospects expected to attend, here are some names worth keeping a close eye on heading into the weekend as candidates to commit to the Tigers.

Blake Woodby will be in attendance for Auburn's Big Cat Weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Blake Woodby, 2025 CB — Baltimore, Md. Down to three schools — Auburn, Oregon and Maryland — it's thought that a decision for the former Ohio State cornerback commit could come by the end of the month. Big Cat Weekend would be a logical time for him to announce, as he'd be on campus alongside his teammate and current Auburn commit Bryce Deas.

Derick Smith, 2025 WR — Selma, Ala. Auburn's been pushing hard for the Alabama wide receiver commit Smith all summer and getting him back on campus this weekend is huge. Last year, Perry Thompson made headlines by flipping from Alabama at Big Cat Weekend, so expect the Tigers to make a push for Smith to do the same.

Jamichael Garrett, 2026 OLB — Gulf Shores, Ala. Garrett teased a decision in June before pushing it back and it was thought that Auburn was the school to beat last month. Heading into Big Cat Weekend, it sounds like that still remains the case. With two commits already in the 2026 class, Auburn's looking to get some more guys on board early and Garrett seems like a prime candidate to join the class.

Hezekiah Harris, 2026 DE — Huntsville, Ala. With plenty of Auburn visits logged, Harris felt like a decision could be coming before his junior season as of late June. LSU, Clemson, Ohio State, Tennessee and Florida State are also in contention, but it's a good sign for Auburn to see him make another trip to the Plains.



Shadarius Toodle, 2026 OLB — Mobile, Ala. The highest rated underclassman expected to attend the event, Toodle has logged visits all across the country this summer. He'll close it out with a trip to the Plains, where it wouldn't be surprising to see Toodle make an early decision.

HONORABLE MENTIONS The next two recruits will be at Big Cat Weekend, but have set commitment dates in the days following. Anquon Fegans, 2025 S — Alabaster, Ala. Auburn's been heavy on Fegans for some time and with a decision date set for July 29, there's confidence that the Tigers could close the deal this weekend. LSU, Clemson and Georgia are also in the final group.