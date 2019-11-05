The majority of Auburn’s 2020 and 2021 commitments were in action last weekend, including Montevallo wide receiver JJ Evans, who had four receptions for 125 yards, including a 98-yard touchdown. Here’s how Evans and other Auburn commitments fared over the weekend.

GAME: Callaway beat Jordan, 51-0. GAME STATS: Bigsby rushed for 16 yards on four carries as Callaway rested most of its starters in preparation for the playoffs. SEASON TOTALS: 870 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 82 carries. NEXT: Callaway (9-1) vs. Fitzgerald on Nov. 15.

GAME: Lakeland had a bye. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: Garnett has passed for 385 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 265 yards and five scores. NEXT: Lakeland (10-0) vs. Wiregrass on Nov. 8.

GAME: Denmark had a bye. GAME STATS: NA. SEASON TOTALS: 36 receptions for 964 yards and nine touchdowns. NEXT: Denmark (6-2) vs. Flowery Branch on Nov. 8.

GAME: Chaminade-Madonna beat Everglades, 52-0. GAME STATS: Canion did not record any stats. SEASON TOTALS: 23 receptions for 423 yards (18.4 avg.) and a touchdown. NEXT: TBA. Chaminade-Madonna finished the regular season 8-2.

GAME: Montevallo lost to Lincoln, 38-34. GAME STATS: Four receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown (98). SEASON TOTALS: 43 receptions for 723 yards and eight touchdowns. NEXT: Montevallo (6-4) vs. Talladega on Nov. 8.

GAME: Troup beat Central-Carrollton, 37-14. GAME STATS: Hudson was 2-of-10 passing for 28 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also had nine carries for 148 yards and a score. SEASON TOTALS: Hudson is 71-of-132 passing for 1,341 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has 81 carries for 755 yards and six touchdowns. NEXT: Troup (6-3) vs. Cartersville on Nov. 8.

GAME: Callaway beat Jordan, 51-0. GAME STATS: Johnson had a 16-yard touchdown reception. NEXT: Callaway (9-1) vs. Fitzgerald on Nov. 22.

GAME: Selma beat LeFlore, 32-6. NEXT: Selma (8-3) at Hueytown on Nov. 8.

GAME: College of the Canyons beat Ventura, 48-38. NEXT: College of the Canyons (7-1) vs. Long Beach on Nov. 9.

GAME: Central-Phenix City had a bye. NEXT: Central-Phenix City (9-1) vs. Fairhope on Nov. 8.

GAME: Coffeyville beat Ellsworth, 30-13. NEXT: Coffeyville finished its season with a 3-8 record.

GAME: Pierce County beat Appling County, 23-14. NEXT: Pierce County (9-0) at Liberty County on Nov. 8.

GAME: St. Paul’s beat Robertsdale, 41-19. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: 21 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss and four sacks. NEXT: St. Paul’s (7-3) vs. Lanier on Nov. 8.

GAME: Houston County lost to Lee County, 24-20. NEXT: Houston County (6-3) at Northside on Nov. 8.

GAME: Hillcrest had a bye. NEXT: Hillcrest (6-4) vs. Dale County on Nov. 8.

GAME: Duncanville beat Richardson, 59-0. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: 16 tackles, nine solos and two tackles-for-loss. NEXT: Duncanville (9-0) vs. Molina on Nov. 7.

GAME: Blinn finished the season with a 4-5 record. SEASON TOTALS: Domio had 26 tackles, 20 solos and seven pass breakups.

GAME: Rockledge beat Cocoa, 24-17. GAME STATS: NA NEXT: Rockledge (8-1) vs. Chamberlain on Nov. 8.

GAME: Denmark had a bye. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: Through seven games, McLaughlin has 1,542 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. NEXT: Denmark (6-2) vs. Flowery Branch on Nov. 8.

GAME: Hewitt-Trussville finished 6-4. SEASON TOTALS: 52 carries for 485 yards (9.3 avg.) and 10 touchdowns.

GAME: Bullock County beat Montgomery Academy, 35-17. NEXT: Bullock County (5-4) vs. Barbour County on Nov. 1.