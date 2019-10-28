The majority of Auburn’s 2020 and 2021 commitments were in action last weekend, including Montevallo wide receiver JJ Evans, who had six receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. Here’s how Evans and other Auburn commitments fared over the weekend.

GAME: Callaway beat Heard County, 34-0. GAME STATS: Bigsby rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. SEASON TOTALS: 854 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 78 carries. NEXT: Callaway (8-1) at Jordan on Oct. 31.

GAME: Lakeland beat Kathleen, 51-6. GAME STATS: In a game shortened because of weather, Garnett rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on four carries. SEASON TOTALS: Garnett has passed for 385 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 265 yards and five scores. NEXT: Lakeland finished the regular season 10-0.

GAME: Denmark beat White County, 28-21. GAME STATS: Six receptions for 57 yards. SEASON TOTALS: 36 receptions for 964 yards and nine touchdowns. NEXT: Denmark (6-2) vs. Flowery Branch on Nov. 8.

GAME: Chaminade-Madonna beat Central-Miami, 27-7. GAME STATS: Four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. SEASON TOTALS: 23 receptions for 423 yards (18.4 avg.) and a touchdown. NEXT: Chaminade-Madonna (7-2) vs. Everglades on Nov. 1.

#Auburn commit WR Elijah Canion iso coverage couldn’t be stopped for the Chaminade-Madonna TD. CM leads Miami Central 10-7, 2nd Qtr #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/bb4t0TKZij — Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) October 25, 2019

GAME: Montevallo beat Greensboro, 32-26. GAME STATS: Six receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown (54). SEASON TOTALS: 32 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns. NEXT: Montevallo (6-3) at Lincoln on Nov. 1.

GAME: Troup lost to Cedartown, 15-8. GAME STATS: Hudson was 6-of-19 passing for 61 yards. He also rushed for a touchdown. SEASON TOTALS: Hudson is 69-of-116 passing for 1,285 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 65 carries for 572 yards and six touchdowns. NEXT: Troup (5-3) vs. Central on Nov. 1.

GAME: Callaway beat Heard County, 34-0. NEXT: Callaway (8-1) at Jordan on Oct. 31.

GAME: Selma beat Aliceville, 20-8. NEXT: Selma (7-3) vs. Leflore on Nov. 1.

GAME: College of the Canyons beat East L.A., 58-10. NEXT: College of the Canyons (6-1) at Ventura on Nov. 2.

GAME: Central-Phenix City beat Auburn, 34-7. NEXT: Central-Phenix City finished the regular season 9-1.

GAME: Coffeyville lost to Garden City, 58-14. NEXT: Coffeyville (2-8) vs. Ellsworth on Nov. 2.

GAME: Pierce County beat Tattnall County, 49-0. NEXT: Pierce County (8-0) vs. Appling County on Nov. 1.

GAME: St. Paul’s lost to Daphne, 53-42. GAME STATS: Two tackles, a tackle-for-loss and a sack. SEASON TOTALS: 21 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss and four sacks. NEXT: St. Paul’s (6-3) at Robertsdale on Nov. 1.

GAME: Houston County beat Coffee, 28-7. NEXT: Houston County (6-2) at Lee County on Nov. 1.

GAME: Hillcrest beat Monroe County, 50-0. NEXT: Hillcrest (6-4) at Montgomery Catholic on Nov. 8.

GAME: Duncanville beat White, 48-0. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: 15 tackles, nine solos and two tackles-for-loss. NEXT: Duncanville (8-0) vs. Richardson on Nov. 1.

GAME: Blinn lost to NM Military Institute, 45-42. GAME STATS: One solo tackle. SEASON TOTALS: Domio had 26 tackles, 20 solos and seven pass breakups. NEXT: Blinn finished 4-5.

GAME: Rockledge had a bye. GAME STATS: NA NEXT: Rockledge (7-1) vs. Cocoa on Nov. 1.

GAME: Denmark beat White County, 28-21. GAME STATS: Rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. SEASON TOTALS: Through seven games, McLaughlin had 1,542 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. NEXT: Denmark (6-2) vs. Flowery Branch on Nov. 8.

GAME: Hewitt-Trussville beat Thompson, 35-29. GAME STATS: Goodwin did not play (knee). SEASON TOTALS: 52 carries for 485 yards (9.3 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. NEXT: Hewitt-Trussville finished the regular season 6-4.

GAME: Bullock County beat Montgomery Academy, 35-17. NEXT: Bullock County (5-4) vs. Barbour County on Nov. 1.