The majority of Auburn’s 2020 and 2021 commitments were in action last weekend, including Callaway (Ga.) running back Tank Bigsby, who rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries. Here’s how Bigsby and other Auburn commitments fared over the weekend.

GAME: Callaway beat Spencer, 40-0. GAME STATS: Bigsby rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries (18.6 avg.). SEASON TOTALS: 705 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 56 carries. NEXT: Callaway (7-1) vs. Heard County on Oct. 25.

With 10:31 left in the 2nd quarter @Tank5_21 gets the hat trick and scores his 3rd TD of the day from 21 yards out! The extra point is good! Callaway leads Spencer 28-0 @CavsRecruits #CallawayFootball pic.twitter.com/31umfx4DaP — Andrew Caraway (@Caraway6) October 19, 2019

GAME: Lakeland beat Bloomingdale, 36-0. GAME STATS: Garnett was 2-of-5 passing for 37 yards and rushed for 23 yards on five carries. He also had a 44-yard punt. SEASON TOTALS: In six games, Garnett has passed for 385 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 255 yards and four scores. NEXT: Lakeland (9-0) vs. Kathleen on Oct. 25.

GAME: Denmark lost to Marist, 37-14. GAME STATS: Six receptions for 90 yards. SEASON TOTALS: 30 receptions for 907 yards (30.2 avg.) and nine touchdowns. NEXT: Denmark (5-2) at White County on Oct. 25.

GAME: Chaminade-Madonna lost to Vero Beach, 21-0. GAME STATS: Four receptions for 48 yards. SEASON TOTALS: 19 receptions for 346 yards (18.2 avg.). NEXT: Chaminade-Madonna (6-2) vs. Central-Miami on Oct. 25.

GAME: Montevallo beat Sipsey Valley, 56-0. GAME STATS: Four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. SEASON TOTALS: 32 receptions for 470 yards (14.7 avg.) and four touchdowns. NEXT: Montevallo (5-3) at Greensboro on Oct. 25.

GAME: Troup beat LaGrange, 21-6. GAME STATS: Hudson was 10-of-16 passing for 225 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. he also rushed for 14 yards on two carries. SEASON TOTALS: Hudson is 63-of-108 passing for 1,224 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 65 carries for 572 yards and five touchdowns. NEXT: Troup (5-2) at Cedartown on Oct. 25.

GAME: Callaway beat Spencer, 40-0. NEXT: Callaway (7-1) vs. Heard County on Oct. 25.

GAME: Selma lost to Wetumpka, 31-14. NEXT: Selma (6-3) at Aliceville on Oct. 25.

GAME: College of the Canyons beat Moorpark, 34-7. NEXT: College of the Canyons (5-1) at East Los Angeles on Oct. 26.

GAME: Central-Phenix City beat Jeff Davis, 49-6. NEXT: Central-Phenix City (8-1) at Auburn on Oct. 25.

GAME: Coffeyville lost to Independence, 62-23. NEXT: Coffeyville (2-7) at Garden City on Oct. 26.

GAME: Pierce County beat Long County, 41-0. NEXT: Pierce County (7-0) at Tattnall County on Oct. 25.

GAME: St. Paul’s beat B.C. Rain, 35-8. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: 19 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss and three sacks. NEXT: St. Paul’s (6-2) at Daphne on Oct. 25.

GAME: Houston County had a bye. NEXT: Houston County (5-2) vs. Coffee on Oct. 25.

GAME: Hillcrest beat Williamson, 35-7. NEXT: Hillcrest (5-4) vs. Monroe County on Oct. 25.

GAME: Duncanville beat Pearce, 39-7. GAME STATS: Five tackles, three solos and a pass breakup. SEASON TOTALS: 15 tackles, nine solos and two tackles-for-loss. NEXT: Duncanville (7-0) at White on Oct. 24.

GAME: Blinn lost to Kilgore, 49-7. GAME STATS: Did not play. SEASON TOTALS: 25 tackles, 19 solos, seven pass breakups. NEXT: Blinn (4-4) at New Mexico Military Institute on Oct. 26.

GAME: Rockledge beat Palm Bay, 42-6. GAME STATS: NA NEXT: Rockledge (7-1) vs. Cocoa on Nov. 1.

GAME: Denmark lost to Marist, 37-14. GAME STATS: Completed 18-of-27 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 90 yards and a score on 11 carries. SEASON TOTALS: 1,542 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. NEXT: Denmark (5-2) at White County on Oct. 25.

GAME: Hewitt-Trussville beat Tuscaloosa County, 24-21. GAME STATS: Goodwin did not play (knee). SEASON TOTALS: 52 carries for 485 yards (9.3 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. NEXT: Hewitt-Trussville (5-4) vs. Thompson on Oct. 25.

GAME: Bullock County beat Southside, 35-24. NEXT: Bullock County (4-4) at Montgomery Academy on Oct. 25.