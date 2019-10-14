The majority of Auburn’s 2020 and 2021 commitments were in action last weekend, including Lakeland (Fla.) quarterback Chayil Garnett, who passed for 195 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 56 yards and a score. Here’s how Garnett and other Auburn commitments fared over the weekend.

GAME: Callaway beat Lamar County, 46-7. GAME STATS: Bigsby rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on five carries. SEASON TOTALS: 575 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 49 carries. NEXT: Callaway (6-1) at Spencer on Oct. 19.

GAME: Lakeland beat Durant, 27-0. GAME STATS: Garnett had 195 passing yards and a touchdown and added 56 rushing yards and two scores. SEASON TOTALS: In five games, Garnett has passed for 348 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 232 yards and four touchdowns. NEXT: Lakeland (8-0) at Bloomingdales on Oct. 18.

GAME: Denmark lost to Blessed Trinity, 20-19. GAME STATS: Five receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown. SEASON TOTALS: 24 receptions for 817 yards and nine touchdowns. NEXT: Denmark (5-1) vs. Marist on Oct. 18.

GAME: Chaminade-Madonna beat Pahokee, 41-7. GAME STATS: Three receptions for 64 yards. SEASON TOTALS: 15 receptions for 298 yards (19.9 avg.). NEXT: Chaminade-Madonna (6-1) at Vero Beach on Oct. 18.

GAME: Montevallo lost to Sumter Central, 14-12. GAME STATS: Four receptions for 89 yards. SEASON TOTALS: 28 receptions for 412 yards and three touchdowns. NEXT: Montevallo (4-3) vs. Sipsey Valley on Oct. 18.

GAME: Troup had a bye. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: Hudson is 53-of-92 passing for 999 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 63 carries for 558 yards and five touchdowns. NEXT: Troup (4-2) at LaGrange on Oct. 18.

GAME: Selma beat Stanhope Elmore, 24-0. NEXT: Selma (6-2) at Wetumpka on Oct. 18.

GAME: College of the Canyons had a bye. NEXT: College of the Canyons (4-1) vs. Moorpark on Oct. 17.

GAME: Central-Phenix City beat Lee-Montgomery, 53-26. NEXT: Central-Phenix City (7-1) vs. Jeff Davis on Oct. 18.

GAME: Coffeyville lost to Hutchinson, 49-7. NEXT: Coffeyville (2-6) vs. Independence on Oct. 19.

GAME: Pierce County beat Brantley County, 56-7. NEXT: Pierce County (6-0) at Long County on Oct. 18.

GAME: St. Paul’s lost to Saraland, 28-20. GAME STATS: On tackle-for-loss. SEASON TOTALS: 19 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss and three sacks. NEXT: St. Paul’s (5-2) vs. B.C. Rain on Oct. 18.

GAME: Houston County lost to Valdosta, 52-20. NEXT: Houston County (5-2) vs. Coffee on Oct. 25.

GAME: Hillcrest beat Clarke County, 10-0 NEXT: Hillcrest (4-4) at Williamson on Oct. 18.

GAME: Mallard Creek beat West Charlotte, 30-0. GAME STATS: Nine tackles, four tackles-for-loss and two sacks. Also had one carry for six yards. SEASON TOTALS: 272 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 29 carries. He also has four receptions for 14 yards. NEXT: Mallard Creek (6-0-1) at Hopewell on Oct. 18.



We talked to 2020 4⭐️ OLB @TrentonSimpson_ after his 9 ttkl, 4.0 TFL and 2.0 sck performance on Friday night. Hear what he had to say about his stellar performance and where his recruitment stands right now. pic.twitter.com/ved0vSRvdP — Anthony Pagnotta (@FutureTarHeel) October 12, 2019

GAME: Duncanville beat Lake Highlands, 28-6. GAME STATS: Three tackles, all solos. SEASON TOTALS: 10 tackles, six solos and two tackles-for-loss. NEXT: Duncanville (6-0) at Pearce on Oct. 18

GAME: Blinn lost to Cisco, 47-44. GAME STATS: Six tackles, including five solos, and two pass breakups. SEASON TOTALS: 25 tackles, 19 solos, seven pass breakups. NEXT: Blinn (4-3) at Kilgore on Oct. 19.

GAME: Rockledge beat Merritt Island, 42-6. GAME STATS: NA NEXT: Rockledge (6-1) vs. Palm Bay on Oct. 18.

GAME: Denmark lost to Blessed Trinity, 20-19. GAME STATS: Completed 18-of-26 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 47 yards on 20 carries. SEASON TOTALS: 1,403 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. NEXT: Denmark (5-1) vs. Marist on Oct. 18.

GAME: Hewitt-Trussville lost to Mountain Brook, 11-10. GAME STATS: Goodwin did not play (knee). SEASON TOTALS: 52 carries for 485 yards (9.3 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. NEXT: Hewitt-Trussville (4-4) at Tuscaloosa County on Oct. 18.

GAME: Bullock County beat Prattville Christian, 41-6. NEXT: Bullock County (3-4) vs. Southside on Oct. 18.