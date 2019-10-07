The majority of Auburn’s 2020 and 2021 commitments were in action last weekend, including Denmark teammates, wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers, who caught two passes, both of which went for touchdowns. Here’s how Capers and other Auburn commitments fared over the weekend.

GAME: Callaway beat Bremen, 20-14. GAME STATS: Bigsby did not play (low ankle sprain). SEASON TOTALS: Bigsby has 502 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 44 carries. NEXT: Callaway (5-1) vs. Lamar County on Oct. 10.

GAME: Lakeland beat Centennial, 42-6. GAME STATS: Garnett was 2-of-3 passing, including one that went for a 60-yard touchdown. He also rushed for 70 yards on eight carries, including a 63-yard touchdown. SEASON TOTALS: In four games, Garnett is 10-of-22 passing for 153 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. NEXT: Lakeland (7-0) at Durant on Oct. 11.

GAME: Denmark beat West Hall, 49-0. GAME STATS: Two receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns (67, 5). SEASON TOTALS: 19 receptions for 641 yards and eight touchdowns. NEXT: Denmark (5-0) vs. Blessed Trinity on Oct. 11.

GAME: Chaminade-Madonna beat Doral Academy, 56-7. GAME STATS: Four receptions for 25 yards. SEASON TOTALS: 12 receptions for 234 yards (19.5 avg.). NEXT: Chaminade-Madonna (5-1) at Pahokee on Oct. 11.

GAME: Montevallo beat West Blocton, 62-50. GAME STATS: Six receptions for 87 yards. SEASON TOTALS: 24 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns. NEXT: Montevallo (4-2) at Sumter Central on Oct. 11.

GAME: Troup lost to Sandy Creek, 44-7. GAME STATS: Did not play (suspended). SEASON TOTALS: Hudson is 53-of-92 passing for 999 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 63 carries for 558 yards and five touchdowns. NEXT: Troup (4-2) at LaGrange on Oct. 18.

GAME: Selma beat Calera, 46-27. NEXT: Selma (5-2) at Stanhope Elmore on Oct. 11.

GAME: College of the Canyons beat Golden West, 35-24. NEXT: College of the Canyons (4-1) vs. Moorpark on Oct. 17.

GAME: Central-Phenix City beat Enterprise, 42-13. NEXT: Central-Phenix City (6-1) at Lee-Montgomery on Oct. 12.

GAME: Coffeyville beat Dodge City, 14-3. NEXT: Coffeyville (2-5) at Hutchinson on Oct. 12.

GAME: Pierce County had a bye. NEXT: Pierce County (5-0) vs. Brantley County on Oct. 11.

GAME: St. Paul’s beat Spanish Fort, 35-30. GAME STATS: Two tackles, including one tackle-for-loss. SEASON TOTALS: 18 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and three sacks. NEXT: St. Paul’s (5-1) at Saraland on Oct. 11.

GAME: Houston County beat Warner Robins, 29-14. NEXT: Houston County (5-1) at Valdosta on Oct. 11.

GAME: Hillcrest lost to UMS-Wright, 28-14. NEXT: Hillcrest (3-4) at Clarke County on Oct. 11.

GAME: Mallard Creek Lake Norman, 36-0. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: Simpson has 266 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 28 carries. He also has four receptions for 14 yards. NEXT: Mallard Creek (5-0-1) vs. West Charlotte on Oct. 11.

GAME: Duncanville beat Skyline, 61-0. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: Four tackles, three solos and a tackle-for-loss. NEXT: Duncanville (5-0) vs. Lake Highlands on Oct. 11.

GAME: Blinn lost to NE Oklahoma A&M, 42-12. GAME STATS: Two tackles and two pass breakups. SEASON TOTALS: 19 tackles, 14 solos, five pass breakups. NEXT: Blinn (4-2) vs. Cisco on Oct. 12.

GAME: Rockledge lost to St. Ignatius, 42-7. GAME STATS: Rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown. SEASON TOTALS: NA NEXT: Rockledge (5-1) at Merritt Island on Oct. 11.

GAME: Denmark beat West Hall, 49-0. GAME STATS: Completed 9-of-17 passes for 174 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. SEASON TOTALS: 1,148 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. NEXT: Denmark (5-0) vs. Blessed Trinity on Oct. 11.

GAME: Hewitt-Trussville lost to Vestavia, 19-14. GAME STATS: Goodwin did not play (knee). SEASON TOTALS: 52 carries for 485 yards (9.3 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. NEXT: Hewitt-Trussville (4-3) at Mountain Brook on Oct. 11.

GAME: Bullock County beat Beulah, 48-18. NEXT: Bullock County (2-4) vs. Prattville Christian on Oct. 11.