The majority of Auburn’s 2020 and 2021 commitments were in action last weekend, including Denmark (Ga.) wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers, who had a 92-yard touchdown reception in a big win over Chestatee. Here’s how Capers and the other Auburn commitments fared over the weekend.

GAME: Callaway beat Temple, 34-6. GAME STATS: Bigsby did not play (low ankle sprain). SEASON TOTALS: Bigsby has 502 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 44 carries. NEXT: Callaway (4-1) at Bremen on Oct. 4.

GAME: Lakeland beat Strawberry Crest, 59-0. GAME STATS: Garnett was 4-of-6 passing for 56 yards and a touchdown. SEASON TOTALS: In three games, Garnett is 8-of-19 passing for 93 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He’s also rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. NEXT: Lakeland (6-0) at Centennial on Oct. 4.

GAME: Denmark beat Chestatee, 58-0. GAME STATS: Two receptions for 94 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown. SEASON TOTALS: 17 receptions for 559 yards and six touchdowns. NEXT: Denmark (4-0) at West Hall on Oct. 4.

GAME: Chaminade-Madonna had a bye. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: Eight receptions for 209 yards (26.1 avg.). NEXT: Chaminade-Madonna (4-1) vs. Doral Academy on Oct. 4.

GAME: Montevallo had a bye. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: 18 receptions for 236 yards and three touchdowns. NEXT: Montevallo (3-2) at West Blocton on Oct. 4.

GAME: Troup beat Chapel Hill, 21-14. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: Hudson is 44-of-74 passing for 784 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 54 carries for 558 yards and five touchdowns. NEXT: Troup (4-1) vs. Sandy Creek on Oct. 4.

GAME: Callaway beat Temple, 34-6. NEXT: Callaway (4-1) at Bremen on Oct. 4.

GAME: Selma beat Linden, 46-20. NEXT: Selma (4-2) at Calera on Oct. 4.

GAME: College of the Canyons beat Cerritos, 31-17. NEXT: College of the Canyons (3-1) at Golden West on Oct. 5.

GAME: Central-Phenix City beat Park Crossing, 31-7. NEXT: Central-Phenix City (5-1) at Enterprise on Oct. 4.

GAME: Coffeyville beat Arkansas Baptist, 55-24. NEXT: Coffeyville (1-5) vs. Dodge City on Oct. 5.

GAME: Pierce County beat South Effingham, 42-28. NEXT: Pierce County (5-0) vs. Brantley County on Oct. 11.

GAME: St. Paul’s had a bye. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: 17 tackles, six tackles-for-loss and three sacks. NEXT: St. Paul’s (4-1) vs. Spanish Fort on Oct. 4.

GAME: Houston County had a bye. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: NA NEXT: Houston County (4-1) vs. Warner Robins on Oct. 4.

GAME: Hillcrest lost to T.R. Miller, 31-21. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: NA NEXT: Hillcrest (3-3) vs. UMS-Wright on Oct. 4.

GAME: Mallard Creek beat Vance, 17-7. GAME STATS: Simpson rushed for 14 yards and a touchdown on five carries. SEASON TOTALS: Simpson has 266 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 28 carries. He also has four receptions for 14 yards. NEXT: Mallard Creek (4-0-1) vs. Lake Norman on Oct. 4.

GAME: Duncanville beat Berkner, 42-0. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: Four tackles, three solos and a tackle-for-loss. NEXT: Duncanville (4-0) vs. Skyline on Oct. 4.

GAME: Blinn had a bye. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: 17 tackles, 14 solos, three pass breakups. NEXT: Blinn (4-1) at NE Oklahoma A&M on Oct. 5.

GAME: Rockledge beat Atlantic, 41-0. GAME STATS: Had a 39-yard reception and a 36-yard touchdown run. SEASON TOTALS: NA NEXT: Rockledge (5-0) at St. Ignatius on Oct. 5.

GAME: Denmark beat Dawson County, 37-24. GAME STATS: Passed for 211 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for an 18-yard score. SEASON TOTALS: 974 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. NEXT: Denmark (4-0) at West Hall on Oct. 4.

GAME: Hewitt-Trussville beat Huffman, 34-21. GAME STATS: Goodwin did not play (knee). SEASON TOTALS: 52 carries for 485 yards (9.3 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. NEXT: Hewitt-Trussville (4-2) vs. Vestavia on Oct. 4.

GAME: Bullock County beat BTW, 24-18. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: NA NEXT: Bullock County (1-4) at Beulah on Oct. 4.