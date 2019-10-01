Commit Tracker
The majority of Auburn’s 2020 and 2021 commitments were in action last weekend, including Denmark (Ga.) wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers, who had a 92-yard touchdown reception in a big win over Chestatee.
Here’s how Capers and the other Auburn commitments fared over the weekend.
GAME: Callaway beat Temple, 34-6.
GAME STATS: Bigsby did not play (low ankle sprain).
SEASON TOTALS: Bigsby has 502 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 44 carries.
NEXT: Callaway (4-1) at Bremen on Oct. 4.
GAME: Lakeland beat Strawberry Crest, 59-0.
GAME STATS: Garnett was 4-of-6 passing for 56 yards and a touchdown.
SEASON TOTALS: In three games, Garnett is 8-of-19 passing for 93 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He’s also rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
NEXT: Lakeland (6-0) at Centennial on Oct. 4.
GAME: Denmark beat Chestatee, 58-0.
GAME STATS: Two receptions for 94 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown.
SEASON TOTALS: 17 receptions for 559 yards and six touchdowns.
NEXT: Denmark (4-0) at West Hall on Oct. 4.
GAME: Chaminade-Madonna had a bye.
GAME STATS: NA
SEASON TOTALS: Eight receptions for 209 yards (26.1 avg.).
NEXT: Chaminade-Madonna (4-1) vs. Doral Academy on Oct. 4.
GAME: Montevallo had a bye.
GAME STATS: NA
SEASON TOTALS: 18 receptions for 236 yards and three touchdowns.
NEXT: Montevallo (3-2) at West Blocton on Oct. 4.
GAME: Troup beat Chapel Hill, 21-14.
GAME STATS: NA
SEASON TOTALS: Hudson is 44-of-74 passing for 784 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 54 carries for 558 yards and five touchdowns.
NEXT: Troup (4-1) vs. Sandy Creek on Oct. 4.
GAME: Callaway beat Temple, 34-6.
NEXT: Callaway (4-1) at Bremen on Oct. 4.
GAME: Selma beat Linden, 46-20.
NEXT: Selma (4-2) at Calera on Oct. 4.
GAME: College of the Canyons beat Cerritos, 31-17.
NEXT: College of the Canyons (3-1) at Golden West on Oct. 5.
GAME: Central-Phenix City beat Park Crossing, 31-7.
NEXT: Central-Phenix City (5-1) at Enterprise on Oct. 4.
GAME: Coffeyville beat Arkansas Baptist, 55-24.
NEXT: Coffeyville (1-5) vs. Dodge City on Oct. 5.
GAME: Pierce County beat South Effingham, 42-28.
NEXT: Pierce County (5-0) vs. Brantley County on Oct. 11.
GAME: St. Paul’s had a bye.
GAME STATS: NA
SEASON TOTALS: 17 tackles, six tackles-for-loss and three sacks.
NEXT: St. Paul’s (4-1) vs. Spanish Fort on Oct. 4.
GAME: Houston County had a bye.
GAME STATS: NA
SEASON TOTALS: NA
NEXT: Houston County (4-1) vs. Warner Robins on Oct. 4.
GAME: Hillcrest lost to T.R. Miller, 31-21.
GAME STATS: NA
SEASON TOTALS: NA
NEXT: Hillcrest (3-3) vs. UMS-Wright on Oct. 4.
GAME: Mallard Creek beat Vance, 17-7.
GAME STATS: Simpson rushed for 14 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
SEASON TOTALS: Simpson has 266 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 28 carries. He also has four receptions for 14 yards.
NEXT: Mallard Creek (4-0-1) vs. Lake Norman on Oct. 4.
GAME: Duncanville beat Berkner, 42-0.
GAME STATS: NA
SEASON TOTALS: Four tackles, three solos and a tackle-for-loss.
NEXT: Duncanville (4-0) vs. Skyline on Oct. 4.
GAME: Blinn had a bye.
GAME STATS: NA
SEASON TOTALS: 17 tackles, 14 solos, three pass breakups.
NEXT: Blinn (4-1) at NE Oklahoma A&M on Oct. 5.
GAME: Rockledge beat Atlantic, 41-0.
GAME STATS: Had a 39-yard reception and a 36-yard touchdown run.
SEASON TOTALS: NA
NEXT: Rockledge (5-0) at St. Ignatius on Oct. 5.
GAME: Denmark beat Dawson County, 37-24.
GAME STATS: Passed for 211 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for an 18-yard score.
SEASON TOTALS: 974 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
NEXT: Denmark (4-0) at West Hall on Oct. 4.
GAME: Hewitt-Trussville beat Huffman, 34-21.
GAME STATS: Goodwin did not play (knee).
SEASON TOTALS: 52 carries for 485 yards (9.3 avg.) and 10 touchdowns.
NEXT: Hewitt-Trussville (4-2) vs. Vestavia on Oct. 4.
GAME: Bullock County beat BTW, 24-18.
GAME STATS: NA
SEASON TOTALS: NA
NEXT: Bullock County (1-4) at Beulah on Oct. 4.
GAME: Marietta had a bye.
GAME STATS: NA
SEASON TOTALS: 10 tackles, all solos, and four pass breakups.
NEXT: Marietta (3-1) vs. Edgewater on Oct. 4.