The majority of Auburn’s 2020 and 2021 commitments were in action last weekend, including running back Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby, who had three rushing touchdowns in a blowout win. Here’s how Bigsby and other Auburn commitments fared in Week 4.

GAME: Callaway beat Cross Keys, 69-0. GAME STATS: Bigsby rushed for three touchdowns that totaled 159 yards (70, 65, 24). SEASON TOTALS: 455 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 38 carries. NEXT: Callaway (2-1) vs. Troup County on Sept. 20.

GAME: Lakeland beat Plant City, 55-19. GAME STATS: Garnett made his 2019 debut in Lakeland’s big win, but stats were not available. SEASON TOTALS: NA NEXT: Lakeland (4-0) vs. Hialeah on Sept. 20.

GAME: Denmark’s game against Forsyth Central was canceled due to lightning. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: Six receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns. NEXT: Denmark (2-0) at Dawson County on Sept. 20.

GAME: Chaminade-Madonna lost to Carol City, 14-13. GAME STATS: Three receptions for 86 yards. SEASON TOTALS: Five receptions for 143 yards (28.6 avg.). NEXT: Chaminade-Madonna (3-1) at Atlantic on Sept. 20.

GAME: Montevallo beat Jemison, 68-42. GAME STATS: Did not play (ankle). SEASON TOTALS: 18 receptions for 236 yards and three touchdowns. NEXT: Montevallo (3-1) at American Christian Academy on Sept. 20.

GAME: Troup beat Harris County, 27-21. GAME STATS: Hudson, playing quarterback, completed 11-of-15 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 114 yards on 11 carries. SEASON TOTALS: Hudson is 34-of-49 passing for 640 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 32 carries for 411 yards and four touchdowns. NEXT: Troup (3-0) at Callaway on Sept. 20.

GAME: Callaway beat Cross Keys, 69-0. NEXT: Callaway (2-1) vs. Troup County on Sept. 20.

GAME: Selma beat Benjamin Russell, 28-0. NEXT: Selma (3-1) vs. Linden on Sept. 20.

GAME: College of the Canyons beat Grossmont, 41-13. NEXT: College of the Canyons (1-1) at Santa Barbara on Sept. 21.

GAME: Central-Phenix City beat Prattville, 45-20. NEXT: Central-Phenix City (3-1) vs. Opelika on Sept. 20.

GAME: Coffeyville lost to Butler, 33-13. NEXT: Coffeyville (0-4) vs. Highland on Sept. 21.

GAME: Pierce County beat New Hampstead, 50-0. NEXT: Pierce County (3-0) at Bradford on Sept. 20.

GAME: St. Paul’s beat Blount, 29-20. GAME STATS: One tackle-for-loss. SEASON TOTALS: 15 tackles, five tackles-for-loss and three sacks. NEXT: St. Paul’s (3-1) at Gulf Shores on Sept. 20.

GAME: Houston County beat Peach County, 32-31 (OT). GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: NA NEXT: Houston County (4-0) vs. Veterans on Sept. 20.

GAME: Hillcrest lost to Escambia County, 19-15. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: NA NEXT: Hillcrest (2-2) at Andalusia on Sept. 20.

GAME: Mallard Creek beat Gaffney, 27-20. GAME STATS: Two sacks. SEASON TOTALS: Simpson has 260 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries. NEXT: Mallard Creek (3-0-1) at Vance on Sept. 27.

GAME: Duncanville beat St. John’s, 35-14. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: Four tackles, three solos and a tackle-for-loss. NEXT: Duncanville (3-0) at Berkner on Sept. 27.

GAME: Blinn beat RPA, 72-7. GAME STATS: Domio had three tackles, including two solos. SEASON TOTALS: 13 tackles, 10 solos, two pass breakups. NEXT: Blinn (3-1) vs. Trinity Valley on Sept. 21.

GAME: Rockledge beat Eau Gallie, 42-6. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: NA NEXT: Rockledge (3-0) at Viera on Sept. 20.

GAME: Denmark’s game against Forsyth Central was canceled due to lightning. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: Completed 24-of-39 passes for 290 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. NEXT: Denmark (2-0) at Dawson County on Sept. 20.

GAME: Hewitt-Trussville lost to Hoover, 28-14. GAME STATS: Goodwin did not play and is out for the season with a knee injury. SEASON TOTALS: 52 carries for 485 yards (9.3 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. NEXT: Hewitt-Trussville (3-1) vs. Spain Park on Sept. 20.

GAME: Bullock County beat Dadeville, 28-12. GAME STATS: NA SEASON TOTALS: NA NEXT: Bullock County (0-3) vs. Pike Road on Sept. 20.