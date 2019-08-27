News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-27 09:14:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit Tracker

Jzt6evtonuf54rctejr0
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

The majority of Auburn’s 2020 and 2021 commitments were in action last weekend, including Armoni Goodwin, who rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Pinson Valley.Here’s how Goodwin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}