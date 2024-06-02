AUBURN | Tai Buster committed to Auburn in March. That commitment grew even stronger after his official visit this weekend. “I was already mostly in but now I feel like 100 percent, for sure,” said Buster. “They still talk to me the same and still really want me to be down here even after I committed. So still feel loved, still feel wanted.”

Buster is hoping to return to Auburn for Big Cat Weekend at the end of July. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Buster, a three-star offensive lineman from Kannapolis, N.C., spent a lot of time with Auburn’s staff and a veteran group of offensive lineman. “I really enjoyed it,” he said. “Great to be back. Got to hang out with the players more. Definitely will try to be back for Big Cat. Can’t wait.” He also spent a lot of time with four-star offensive tackle Broderick Shull, who was also in town for his official visit. Shull has a couple of more visits set up this month before he plans to have a decision. “Did he commit here yet? Hopefully, he’ll go ahead and commit here. It’s a great place to be,” said Buster.