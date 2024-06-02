Shull: ‘I had the best time’
AUBURN | Broderick Shull took a big step in his recruitment this weekend as he closes in on a final decision.
The four-star offensive tackle from Bixby, Okla., was in Auburn for his official visit.
“This was definitely the experience I needed to kinda make my decision,’ said Shull. “I would say getting more of the campus vibe was definitely a good part of it. Also, just seeing everyone agin was a pretty good experience.
“The most important part was bering able to see the players, mainly because you can see what they’re really like off campus and see if that’s really a fit for me. And these guys are pretty awesome. They fit me well. They’re responsible, they’re mature guys.”
Shull, 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, has wide and ranging interests off the field including beekeeping, which ended up being a bonus for Auburn.
“Just seeing the agricultural and environmental science part of the school and seeing the honeybees there. it was amazing,” said Shull. “The lab was amazing. The people there were amazing. It was all amazing. I had the best time.”
This weekend was Shull’s second trip to Auburn after an unofficial visit in March with his mother. His latest trip included his dad and younger sister.
“My dad really needed to see this place because I was talking to him how impressive this all was and was like, ‘Whatever,’ because, of course, he didn’t believe it,” said Shull. “Then I showed him and he literally was impressed. This trip was worth it.”
Shull plans to officially visit Texas Tech Jan. 14 and Texas A&M Jan. 21 before reaching a decision. He previously visited Nebraska May 10.
“I will most likely, especially after today — I don’t know, depending on what happens after these next OV’s — if nothing crazy or something like that, I think I might make my decision maybe a week after the OV’s are done,” he said.
Rivals ranks Shull the No. 8 prospect in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 40 offensive tackle in the country.