AUBURN | Broderick Shull took a big step in his recruitment this weekend as he closes in on a final decision. The four-star offensive tackle from Bixby, Okla., was in Auburn for his official visit. “This was definitely the experience I needed to kinda make my decision,’ said Shull. “I would say getting more of the campus vibe was definitely a good part of it. Also, just seeing everyone agin was a pretty good experience.

Shull has two more official visits before making a final decision. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“The most important part was bering able to see the players, mainly because you can see what they’re really like off campus and see if that’s really a fit for me. And these guys are pretty awesome. They fit me well. They’re responsible, they’re mature guys.” Shull, 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, has wide and ranging interests off the field including beekeeping, which ended up being a bonus for Auburn. “Just seeing the agricultural and environmental science part of the school and seeing the honeybees there. it was amazing,” said Shull. “The lab was amazing. The people there were amazing. It was all amazing. I had the best time.”